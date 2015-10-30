Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 30

ZURICH Oct 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,981 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said it recorded net litigation provisions of 280 million Swiss francs in the third quarter.

It also said it had received inquirires from U.S. and Swiss government authorities regarding its banking relationships with certain individuals and entities associated with world soccer body FIFA.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Luzerner Kantonalbank AG, Habib Bank AG Zurich (HBZ), Banque Heritage S.A. and Hyposwiss Private Bank Genève S.A. would collectively pay penalties totaling more than $25 million to settle allegations they helped U.S. citizens avoid taxes.

* Luzerner will pay a penalty of $11 million, HBZ $9.4 million, Banque Heritage $3.8 million and Hyposwiss Geneva $1.1 million.

* Luzerner's nine-month profit fell 3 percent to 134.3 million francs as negative Swiss interest rates weighed.

* Aryzta AG said Denis Lucey will not seek re-election as chairman of the board at the 2016 annual general meeting and announced other governance changes.

* Ascom Holding said it had struck a strategic alliance with Tyco in North America for integrated healthcare communications solutions.

* Kudelski Group said it appointed Rich A. Fennessy as group senior vice president and chief executive of Kudelski Security.

* SGS said it acquired a 17.65 percent stake in Savi Technology, Inc., USA, and a 51 percent stake in Suzhou Safety-Tech Valve Testing Co., Ltd., China.

* Phoenix Mecano said net profit rose 23.6 percent to 7.5 million euros in the third quarter.

* Datacolor said net income fell to $3.2 million in 2014/15.

* Zueblin Immobilien said an extraordinary shareholders' meeting approved all proposals of the board of directors.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's central bank posted a loss of 33.9 billion Swiss francs ($34.28 billion) for the first nine months on Friday, as a third-quarter profit helped reduce its record first-half loss.

* The KOF leading economic indicator is due at 0800 GMT