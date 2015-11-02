Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 2

ZURICH Nov 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,899 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS ECONOMY
At least 70 Swiss manufacturers have increased employees'
working hours this year, a newspaper said on Sunday, under
measures to compensate for a strengthening of the Swiss franc
that has hurt exports.
SWATCH
Swatch Group expects to launch a smartwatch that can be used
to make payments in Switzerland next spring, Chief Executive
Nick Hayek said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper published
on Saturday.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank's communications chief is leaving the bank
after 15 months on the job, the bank said on Saturday, 10 days
after new Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam set out plans
for a major overhaul.
UBS
UBS Group AG's Wealth Management Americas said it hired
three financial advisers, who together have about $695 million
in assets under management.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Elma Electronic AG said it had prematurely
extended the private placement closed in July, 2012 from a group
of private investors in the amount of 10 million Swiss francs
for another period of five year.
* Julius Baer said it had establishesd a Japan
desk in Singapore to maintain postive momentum in its business
there. Senior managers have been appointed as of Nov. 2.
* Valartis Group said Jean-Francois Ducrest had
announced that he would be withdrawing from group board of
directors with immediate effect.
* EFG International said it was formally launching
its business in Cyprus.
* Zehnder Group said it had successfully completed
its public share repurchase. The maximum 220,000 registered
shares A were repurchased, the group said.
* Crealogix said it had raised 25 million Swiss
francs. The convertible bond launched on 22 October 2015 was, it
said, very oversubscribed.
* Kudelski Group said its OpenTV, Inc. and Nagra
France SAS subsidiaries had filed a patent infringement suit
against Verizon Communications and its subsidiary AOL
Inc. in the United States District Court for the Eastern
District of Texas.
* Evolva announces the successful completion of its
collaboration with Roquette Freres which started in January
2012. Evolva is entitled to a final payment within the next few
weeks, based on the value added by Evolva's production route, it
said. This amounts to 1.2 million Swiss francs and has no impact
on the financial outlook for 2015, the group said.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT
Retail sales due at 0815 GMT
Manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT
