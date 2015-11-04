Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

ZURICH Nov 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,948 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut's new chief executive lowered the Swiss chocolate maker's mid-term targets to 4-6 percent sales volume growth per year after higher cocoa bean prices and a foreign exchange loss made net profit fall at the chocolate supplier in the full year to August.

ABB

The Swiss engineering group's CEO, Ulrich Spiesshofer, is hosting a roundtable in Delhi at 0830 GMT to discuss business in India, where ABB is expanding its power grids operations despite putting the unit under review as it grapples with a slowdown in China.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis' board of directors will nominate Elizabeth Doherty and Ton Buechner to join its ranks at the drug maker's annual general meeting in February 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

* Pargesa Holding SA announced the death of its financial director, Andrew Allender, on Tuesday, at the age of 51.

* Private Equity Holding AG reported comprehensive income of 12.1 million euros for the first six months of its 2015/2016 financial year on Tuesday and said net asset value per share stood at 75.41 euros as of September 30.

