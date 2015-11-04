Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

ZURICH Nov 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,948 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut's new chief executive lowered the Swiss
chocolate maker's mid-term targets to 4-6 percent sales volume
growth per year after higher cocoa bean prices and a foreign
exchange loss made net profit fall at the chocolate supplier in
the full year to August.
ABB
The Swiss engineering group's CEO, Ulrich Spiesshofer, is
hosting a roundtable in Delhi at 0830 GMT to discuss business in
India, where ABB is expanding its power grids operations despite
putting the unit under review as it grapples with a slowdown in
China.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis' board of directors will nominate
Elizabeth Doherty and Ton Buechner to join its ranks at the drug
maker's annual general meeting in February 2016, the company
said on Wednesday.
* Pargesa Holding SA announced the death of its
financial director, Andrew Allender, on Tuesday, at the age of
51.
* Private Equity Holding AG reported comprehensive
income of 12.1 million euros for the first six months of its
2015/2016 financial year on Tuesday and said net asset value per
share stood at 75.41 euros as of September 30.
ECONOMY
