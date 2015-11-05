Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 5

ZURICH Nov 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening little changed at 8,952 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said ahead of an investor event on
Thursday that it is planning launches or pivotal data for up to
eight new medicines in the next three years as it seeks to fend
off competition from copycat versions of its older drugs.
Additionally, the company said its researchers have
developed a new weapon to fight hard-to-treat bacteria by arming
an antibody with an antibiotic to reach and kill bugs hidden
inside cells.
ZURICH INSURANCE
The Swiss insurer reported net profit for the third quarter
of 207 million Swiss francs ($208.48 million). Analysts had
expected profit to fall nearly 80 percent to $196 million as
losses from an explosion in China hurt results. The company
plans a headcount reduction of 200 employees.
ADECCO
The Swiss staffing company reported a surprise half-billion
euro loss on goodwill impairment and regulatory changes in
Germany. Analysts had been expecting net income of 223 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
SWISSCOM
The Swiss telecommunications company maintained its outlook
for the full year despite third-quarter profit that missed
market expectations amid price reductions for roaming fees,
fallout from the strong Swiss franc and more intense
competition.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni reported its net result for the first nine
months of 2015 fell to 12 million Swiss francs, from 56.6
million francs.
* Transocean reported results, saying that its
fleet utilization has fallen to 70 percent from 75 percent in
the previous quarter.
* Panalpina said it is acquiring Airflo, a
specialized freight forwarder for flowers and vegetables, from
Dutch Flower Group.
ECONOMY
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said consumer
confidence was -18 in the fourth quarter, from -19 in the
previous quarter.
The Swiss Federal Statistics Office releases its report on
consumer prices for October at 0815 GMT
($1 = 0.9929 Swiss francs)
