Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 6

ZURICH Nov 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening little changed on Friday at 8995.69 points,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SYNGENTA
The Swiss chemical and seedmaker that spurned a takeover
offer from Monsanto earlier this year is now in talks with
Dupont over a possible agriculture deal, CNBC reported citing
Dow Jones. The shares were seen opening up 5.12 percent,
according to premarket indicators from Bank Julius Baer.
Syngenta also announced an R&D partnership with DSM
to develop microbial-based agricultural solutions,
including bio-controls, bio-pesticides and bio-stimulants.
For more, click on
RICHEMONT
The world's second-biggest luxury goods group said
first-half profit was 1.103 billion euros ($1.2 billion),
compared to analyst estimate of 1.191 billion euros.
The shares were indicated opening more than 4 percent down,
according to pre-market indicators from Bank Julius Baer.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Peach Property Group said it canceled its issuance
of a 2015/2020 bond.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank will publish preliminary data on
its foreign currency reserves in October at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)