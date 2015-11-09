Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 9

ZURICH Nov 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,996 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
Nestle India has resumed selling its popular Maggi
noodles again after getting the green light to do so from
government laboratories, Nestle said on Monday.
WATCHMAKERS
The mayor of watch-making capital La Chaux-de-Fonds does not
foresee any imminent end to the crisis challenging the watch
industry and his city, he told Swiss newspaper Le Temps on
Saturday. "We're a little surprised by the magnitude of the bad
news," Theo Huguenin-Ele told Le Temps. "You know the sacred
cult of secrecy in the watch industry. But when one meets some
watchmakers who are willing to open up a little, they are very,
very worried."
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The chocolate and cocoa group has acquired Nyonkopa Cocoa
Buying Company Ltd in Ghana, it said on Monday, giving no
financial details.
CHARLES VOEGELE HOLDING AG
Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund Ltd and allies have
built a voting stake of more than 10 percent in Charles Voegele
Holding AG, the Swiss fashion retailer said in a disclosure
announcement on Monday.
DRUGMAKERS
The Novo Nordisk diabetes drug Victoza failed to
improve clinical stability or delay death in patients suffering
from advanced heart failure, researchers reported at a medical
meeting on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche announced the launch of the VENTANA HE 600
system, the fully automated hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) tissue
staining system that enhances patient and technician safety and
produces exceptional staining quality.
* Private Equity Holding said net asset value stood
at 75.91 euros as of Oct. 31.
* Sunrise reiterated its 2015 guidance after
posting third-quarter revenue of 487 million Swiss francs, down
from 533 million francs in the same period last year.
* Implenia Ag said it would appeal against a
verdict of Zurich district court in a case relating to
outstanding payments for construction of Letzigrund Stadium.
* Molecular Partners AG announced the first
demonstration in patients of the potential role of DARPin-based
therapy in oncology at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International
Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in
Boston, Mass., on Nov. 7.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT
