Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 11

ZURICH Nov 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,875 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ROCHE

The biggest cancer drug maker won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Cotellic to be used in combination with the company's Zelboraf drug to treat BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said its heart failure medicine Entresto(TM) cuts 30-day hospital readmissions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Re said its share buyback programme of up to one billion Swiss francs would start on Nov. 12.

* Santhera said it had new data and updates on regulatory filings for Raxone (idebenone) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

* Zueblin Immobilien said an extraordinary shareholders' meeting decided to reduce the share capital by reducing the nominal value of the existing registered shares while simultaneously executing an ordinary capital increase.

* LEM said it recorded a net profit of 19.8 million Swiss francs for the six months to September.

* Southern California's biggest drinking water supplier may buy 20,000 acres of river delta farmland near San Francisco that is owned by a Zurich Insurance subsidiary for as much as $240 million.

* Dorma Kaba Holding is holding its first Group CTO dialogue in Zurich today.

