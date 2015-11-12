Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

ZURICH Nov 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening flat at 8,885.50 points on Thursday, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer. Here are
some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.
SWISS LIFE
The insurer posted third-quarter premium income of 3.57
billion Swiss francs, almost identical to the year-ago figure
and ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll.
CREDIT SUISSE
Hundreds of traders will today become the first staff at the
Swiss bank to lose their jobs as part of a redundancy programme
that will cut the London workforce by a third, newspaper The
Times reported. Source link: (thetim.es/1WNhNdB)
JULIUS BAER
The bank placed 450 million Singapore dollars ($317 million)
worth of perpetual Additional Tier 1 securities with private
banks and institutional investors to revamp its capital
structure, it said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said it had given Shanghai
Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co Ltd until Nov. 30 to fulfil terms
of a merger agreement or else the deal was off as of Dec. 1
* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said a combination of
higher revenues and lower operating costs during the first nine
months pushed operating profit up 9 percent to 390 million Swiss
francs
* Private Equity Holding said Asset Value
Investors, until now second-largest shareholder in PEH, has
informed the company that it has disposed its entire
shareholding of close to 10 percent
* HBM Healthcare Investments AG said an initial
public offering of Advanced Accelerator Applications boosted net
asset value per HBM share by 5.20 francs, or 4.2%)
* Gategroup Holding AG reported a 32.0 million
franc profit attributable to shareholders for the third quarter,
compared to a 36.6 million profit for same period in 2014
* Schmolz & Bickenbach reported a third-quarter
loss of 34.1 million francs
* Cassiopea SPA initiated phase 3 clinical trials
of Winlevitm for treatment of acne
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)