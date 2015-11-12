Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

ZURICH Nov 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,885.50 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer. Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SWISS LIFE

The insurer posted third-quarter premium income of 3.57 billion Swiss francs, almost identical to the year-ago figure and ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll.

CREDIT SUISSE

Hundreds of traders will today become the first staff at the Swiss bank to lose their jobs as part of a redundancy programme that will cut the London workforce by a third, newspaper The Times reported. Source link: (thetim.es/1WNhNdB)

JULIUS BAER

The bank placed 450 million Singapore dollars ($317 million) worth of perpetual Additional Tier 1 securities with private banks and institutional investors to revamp its capital structure, it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said it had given Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co Ltd until Nov. 30 to fulfil terms of a merger agreement or else the deal was off as of Dec. 1

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said a combination of higher revenues and lower operating costs during the first nine months pushed operating profit up 9 percent to 390 million Swiss francs

* Private Equity Holding said Asset Value Investors, until now second-largest shareholder in PEH, has informed the company that it has disposed its entire shareholding of close to 10 percent

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG said an initial public offering of Advanced Accelerator Applications boosted net asset value per HBM share by 5.20 francs, or 4.2%)

* Gategroup Holding AG reported a 32.0 million franc profit attributable to shareholders for the third quarter, compared to a 36.6 million profit for same period in 2014

* Schmolz & Bickenbach reported a third-quarter loss of 34.1 million francs

* Cassiopea SPA initiated phase 3 clinical trials of Winlevitm for treatment of acne

ECONOMY

