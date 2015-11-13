Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 13

ZURICH Nov 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,803 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
SYNGENTA
China National Chemical Corp is in talks to buy Syngenta
but its initial offer of nearly $42 billion for the world's
largest agrichemical company was rejected, Bloomberg reported,
citing unidentified sources.
State-owned ChemChina's first offer valued the agricultural
chemicals group at 449 Swiss francs per share, or 41.7 billion
Swiss francs ($41.72 billion). It said the rejection stemmed
from regulatory concerns. (bloom.bg/1HL1GRF)
The share was indicated 9.6 percent higher in premarket
trade.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker will take a 1.6 billion Swiss franc
charge to end manufacturing at four sites in Europe and the
United States in a move that will result in up to 1,200 job
losses as it addresses "current underutilisation" stemming from
a changing portfolio of medications.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco says asset management firm Blackrock has
reported a stake of more than 5 percent in the biggest staffing
company.
* Datacolor proposed a dividend of 11 francs per
share while reporting 2014/15 Sales of $66.8 million, EBIT of
$4.4 million and net income of $3.2 million.
* Zuger Kantonalbank said it would pay $3.8 million
to settle U.S. allegations it helped Americans dodge taxes. It
said the payment was covered by reserves it had created in 2013.
* PSP Swiss Property said 9-month net income
including changes in fair value fell to 132.4 million francs
from 138.9 million a year earlier
* Alpiq Holding said it was evaluating the
divestment of stakes in AVAG and AEK and would use the proceeds
to reduce net debt
* Swiss Prime Site said 9-month profit jumped by 20
percent to 203.7 million francs and forecast that rental income,
operating profit (EBIT) and net profit figures in fy will
noticeably surpass the respective previous year's levels
ECONOMY
Producer/import price data for October due at 0815 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)