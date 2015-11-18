Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 18

ZURICH Nov 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Novartis unit Sandoz's submission for approval of a biosimilar version of Amgen's AMGN.O Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

SYNGENTA

Monsanto executives are discussing whether they should acquire rivals, including taking another run at top pesticide maker Syngenta, company executives said on Tuesday, as talk of consolidation continues in the global agrochemical industry. Syngenta shares were indicated to open about six percent higher.

UBS

The bank has told its home Swiss canton and the city of Zurich that it is placed to pay a "significant three-digit-million" Swiss franc sum in taxes in 2016, the Tages-Anzeiger paper reported, calling the amount surprisingly high.

NESTLE

The government in India's Maharashtra state will not seek a fresh ban on Maggi noodles, the Business Standard paper reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mobimo Holding AG said disposals of residential properties helped it post better-than-expected annual earnings before revaluations of more than 75 million Swiss francs, up from 59.3 million a year ago. It publishes full results on Feb. 11.

* Private bank Maerki Baumann & Co said it would pay $23.9 million to settle U.S. allegations it helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes. The payment was covered by provisions, it added.

* SE Swiss Estates called an extraordinary shareholders meeting for Dec. 8 to approve plans to convert the group into a holding company with more favourable tax treatment and headquarters in Lucerne.

* Evolva said it had reached the second milestone in its R&D collaboration with rench cosmetics company L'Oreal to develop ingredients for cosmetics and other markets. The milestone payment did not change its 2015 revenue guidance.

* CPH has agreed to acquire a majority shareholding in Jiangsu ALSIO Technology of the Jiangsu Feixiang Group. It gave no financial terms.

ECONOMY

ZEW investor sentiment survey results due at 1000 GMT

