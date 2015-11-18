Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 18

ZURICH Nov 18 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Novartis
unit Sandoz's submission for approval of a biosimilar version of
Amgen's AMGN.O Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer
patients, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.
SYNGENTA
Monsanto executives are discussing whether they
should acquire rivals, including taking another run at top
pesticide maker Syngenta, company executives said on Tuesday, as
talk of consolidation continues in the global agrochemical
industry. Syngenta shares were indicated to open about six
percent higher.
UBS
The bank has told its home Swiss canton and the city of
Zurich that it is placed to pay a "significant
three-digit-million" Swiss franc sum in taxes in 2016, the
Tages-Anzeiger paper reported, calling the amount surprisingly
high.
NESTLE
The government in India's Maharashtra state will not seek a
fresh ban on Maggi noodles, the Business Standard paper
reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Mobimo Holding AG said disposals of residential
properties helped it post better-than-expected annual earnings
before revaluations of more than 75 million Swiss francs, up
from 59.3 million a year ago. It publishes full results on Feb.
11.
* Private bank Maerki Baumann & Co said it would pay $23.9
million to settle U.S. allegations it helped wealthy Americans
dodge taxes. The payment was covered by provisions, it added.
* SE Swiss Estates called an extraordinary
shareholders meeting for Dec. 8 to approve plans to convert the
group into a holding company with more favourable tax treatment
and headquarters in Lucerne.
* Evolva said it had reached the second milestone in
its R&D collaboration with rench cosmetics company L'Oreal to
develop ingredients for cosmetics and other markets. The
milestone payment did not change its 2015 revenue guidance.
* CPH has agreed to acquire a majority
shareholding in Jiangsu ALSIO Technology of the Jiangsu Feixiang
Group. It gave no financial terms.
ECONOMY
ZEW investor sentiment survey results due at 1000 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)