Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20

ZURICH Nov 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,018 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

OC OERLIKON

The Swiss technology group said on Friday it would sell its vacuum segment to Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST in a transaction based on an enterprise value of 525 million Swiss francs ($518.6 million). Shares were seen opening up 4.2 percent in premarket indicators.

CLARIANT

The Swiss chemicals maker is buying the European aircraft deicing business of Kilfrost. It didn't give a price or the business's annual revenue.

SWISS BANKS

The Swiss unit of BNP Paribas SA, KBL (Switzerland) Ltd. and Bank CIC will pay a total of more than $81 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the department said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bank Julius Baer said it will redeem all outstanding non-cumulative guaranteed perpetual preferred securities with a liquidation preference amount of 225 francs per security.

* AMS said it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares in CMOSIS from TA Associates and management shareholders for an equity value of about 220 million euros ($235.8 million). The transaction is expected to close within next six weeks.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it has completed a $5.4 million private placement with U.S. biotechnology/healthcare specialist fund. [NWRN.S>

* Sulzer said it is executing a contract for an EPS plant in Brazil.

ECONOMY

* The traditional differential between interest rates in Switzerland and other countries plays an important role in making the Swiss franc less attractive to investors, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Board Member Andrea Maechler said.

* Switzerland's currency is overvalued but will weaken over time, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying by a Swiss newspaper. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)