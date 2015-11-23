Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 23

ZURICH Nov 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 9,008 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
TRANSOCEAN
The company said it would seek to delist from the Swiss
Exchange in the first quarter of next year.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker said on Friday it received the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration's regular approval for a drug combination to
treat an aggressive form of skin cancer.
It also got two landmark European approvals for Cosentyx to
treat patients with ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic
arthritis, it said on Monday.
ROCHE
The company detailed early data for atezolizumab combination
therapy with Zelboraf for previously untreated BRAFV600
mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma that
showed adverse events were manageable and generally reversible.
It also released updated data showed Cotellic in combination
with Zelboraf helped people with a specific type of advanced
melanoma live significantly longer than with Zelboraf alone.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank said it had completed its capital increase by way
of a private placement of 58 million newly issued registered
shares that start trading today.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EFG said second-half underlying net profit will
be lower than the level attained in the first half and announced
200 job cuts
* Addex Therapeutics announced that it has been
awarded a 666,240 Swiss franc grant from the Swiss Commission
for Technology and Innovation
ECONOMY
Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800
GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)