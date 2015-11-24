Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

ZURICH Nov 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,910 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The European Commission has approved Novartis' Entresto drug for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, the Swiss drugmaker said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* COMET Group said it plans to grow sales to 500 million Swiss francs ($490.97 million) by 2020 with an EBITDA margin of 16-18 percent. The company is presenting its Strategy 2020 at the group's 2015 investor day.

* Morgan Stanley has hired a team of private wealth advisers from Credit Suisse in New York, Bloomberg reported, citing an e-mailed statement from Morgan Stanley.

* Leonteq said it was informed of a number of concurrent transactions related to its shares. It was also informed by Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative of the results of its placement of Leonteq shares held by its subsidiary, Notenstein La Roche Private Bank.

* Cembra Money Bank said Chief Financial Officer Antoine Boublil has decided to leave the company to be CFO of the Swiss Universal Bank Division of Credit Suisse.

* lastminute.com announced a partnership with Bat Sharing, an urban mobility app. It is now the major shareholder of URBANnext SA, which operates Bat Sharing.

* Partners Group said it had completed its acquisition of a minority stake in China-based retailer Aiyingshi.

* Cicor said it was taking targeted measures for the strategic orientation of the group. In future, it aims to generate an EBITDA margin over 10 percent.

* The Cantonal Court of Zug approved Valartis Group's application for definitive moratorium.

ECONOMY

* Third-quarter data for non-farm payrolls, which had been due on Tuesday, will be delayed as a result changes to the formula by the Federal Statistics Office. It hopes to be able to release provisional figures in 2015.

RATINGS

* Credit Suisse : JP Morgan cuts target price to 28 francs from 30 francs; rating overweight

* Richemont SA : Nomura cuts price target to 90 francs from 92 francs.

* Swatch : Nomura cuts target price to 410 francs from 460 francs.

($1 = 1.0184 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)