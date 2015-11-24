Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

ZURICH Nov 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,910 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
The European Commission has approved Novartis' Entresto drug
for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic chronic
heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, the Swiss
drugmaker said.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* COMET Group said it plans to grow sales to 500
million Swiss francs ($490.97 million) by 2020 with an EBITDA
margin of 16-18 percent. The company is presenting its Strategy
2020 at the group's 2015 investor day.
* Morgan Stanley has hired a team of private wealth
advisers from Credit Suisse in New York, Bloomberg
reported, citing an e-mailed statement from Morgan Stanley.
* Leonteq said it was informed of a number of
concurrent transactions related to its shares. It
was also informed by Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative of the
results of its placement of Leonteq shares held by its
subsidiary, Notenstein La Roche Private Bank.
* Cembra Money Bank said Chief Financial Officer
Antoine Boublil has decided to leave the company to be CFO of
the Swiss Universal Bank Division of Credit Suisse.
* lastminute.com announced a partnership with Bat
Sharing, an urban mobility app. It is now the major shareholder
of URBANnext SA, which operates Bat Sharing.
* Partners Group said it had completed its
acquisition of a minority stake in China-based retailer
Aiyingshi.
* Cicor said it was taking targeted measures for
the strategic orientation of the group. In future, it aims to
generate an EBITDA margin over 10 percent.
* The Cantonal Court of Zug approved Valartis Group's
application for definitive moratorium.
ECONOMY
* Third-quarter data for non-farm payrolls, which had been
due on Tuesday, will be delayed as a result changes to the
formula by the Federal Statistics Office. It hopes to be able to
release provisional figures in 2015.
RATINGS
* Credit Suisse : JP Morgan cuts target price to 28
francs from 30 francs; rating overweight
* Richemont SA : Nomura cuts price target to 90
francs from 92 francs.
* Swatch : Nomura cuts target price to 410 francs
from 460 francs.
($1 = 1.0184 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)