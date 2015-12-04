Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4

ZURICH Dec 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.8 percent at 8781 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS buying back senior and subordinated debt worth roughly 16 billion Swiss francs ($16.13 billion) in a tender offer due to end on Dec. 15, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

For more click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has raised 4.7 billion Swiss francs via its newly completed rights offering, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, placing nearly all of 261 million shares offered with existing investors and bringing its capital raising programme to a close.

For more click on

SIKA AG

Saint-Gobain's attempted takeover of the Swiss company, launched a year ago, would destroy value at Sika and thus hurt Saint-Gobain, the Swiss company's chairman told its French rival's shareholders in an open letter published Thursday.

For more click on

BSI

Brazil's BTG Pactual is said to plan the sale of Swiss private bank BSI, acquired just three months ago - Bloomberg (bloom.bg/1HJjbY0)

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, bringing its participation in the Category 2 U.S. Tax Programme to a close. The $30 million cost, however, was nearly triple what the bank had provided for, "primarily as a result of certain clients taking actions inconsistent with the information they had provided to EFG International," EFG said in its release.

* Temenos Group AG will be adding chief operating officer to the title of Chief Financial Officer Max Chuard effective immediately, freeing up more of Chief Executive David Arnott's time, the banking software maker said on Friday.

* Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG is starting the new year with a new name: as of 2016, the green power producer will be known as Aventron. The company plans to grow its business, adding Spain to its country mix and increasing capacity to 500 megawatts by 2020 from a current 180 megawatt installed capacity.

ECONOMY

CPI due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)