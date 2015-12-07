Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

ZURICH Dec 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent firmer at 8,863 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SIKA

Saint-Gobain said that all anti-trust authorities have given their pre-closing clearance regarding Sika and that no remedy has been requested

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom Holding AG said Ascom Network Testing anticipates a loss for fiscal year 2015 due to harsh market conditions, particularly in North America.0

Ascom aims to pay a steady dividend despite sharply lower group profit.

* Roche proposed that Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, senior partner at McKinsey & Co and sector leader Asia health services and systems, get a board of directors seat next year

* Transocean said it had won a $200 million contract for its harsh-environment semisubmersible Henry Goodrich from Husky Oil Operations Ltd offshore Canada at a day rate of $275,000.

* Novartis said phase III studies of Jakavi showed disease improvement in patients with myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera. New CTL019 study data demonstrated overall response in adult patients with certain types of lymphoma, Novartis said.

* Roche said new results from a CLL11 study showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro provided people with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia a treatment-free period of nearly four years.

It also announced that new data from a pivotal study showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro induced deep remissions and provided meaningful quality of life improvements in people with difficult-to-treat indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

* Evolva announced the launch of Valencene, orange flavour and fragrance ingredient

* ams said it completed the transaction to acquire CMOSIS.

* Georg Fischer Chief Executive Yves Serra told Finanz und Wirtschaft that the group's order position was good.

* Jungfraubahn Holding AG said it would submit at the beginning of 2016 a take-over bid to minority shareholders for their shares in two subsidiaries, Bergbahn Lauterbrunnen-Muerren AG and Harderbahn AG

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank's former chief economist Georg Rich tells Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag, "There is no ideal solution to the problem" as economy stagnates under strong Swiss franc.

* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)