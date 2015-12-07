Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

ZURICH Dec 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent firmer at 8,863 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
SIKA
Saint-Gobain said that all anti-trust authorities
have given their pre-closing clearance regarding Sika and that
no remedy has been requested
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Ascom Holding AG said Ascom Network Testing
anticipates a loss for fiscal year 2015 due to harsh market
conditions, particularly in North America.0
Ascom aims to pay a steady dividend despite sharply lower
group profit.
* Roche proposed that Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff,
senior partner at McKinsey & Co and sector leader Asia health
services and systems, get a board of directors seat next year
* Transocean said it had won a $200 million
contract for its harsh-environment semisubmersible Henry
Goodrich from Husky Oil Operations Ltd offshore Canada at a day
rate of $275,000.
* Novartis said phase III studies of Jakavi showed
disease improvement in patients with myelofibrosis and
polycythemia vera. New CTL019 study data demonstrated overall
response in adult patients with certain types of lymphoma,
Novartis said.
* Roche said new results from a CLL11 study showed
Gazyva/Gazyvaro provided people with previously untreated
chronic lymphocytic leukaemia a treatment-free period of nearly
four years.
It also announced that new data from a pivotal study showed
Gazyva/Gazyvaro induced deep remissions and provided meaningful
quality of life improvements in people with difficult-to-treat
indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
* Evolva announced the launch of Valencene, orange
flavour and fragrance ingredient
* ams said it completed the transaction to acquire
CMOSIS.
* Georg Fischer Chief Executive Yves Serra told
Finanz und Wirtschaft that the group's order position was good.
* Jungfraubahn Holding AG said it would submit at
the beginning of 2016 a take-over bid to minority shareholders
for their shares in two subsidiaries, Bergbahn
Lauterbrunnen-Muerren AG and Harderbahn AG
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank's former chief economist Georg Rich
tells Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag, "There is no ideal solution
to the problem" as economy stagnates under strong Swiss franc.
* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)