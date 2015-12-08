Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 8

ZURICH Dec 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,816 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

The Swiss reinsurer reaffirmed its financial targets for 2016 and said increasing shareholder payouts was a key priority. Shares were seen opening down 0.6 percent in premarket indicators.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Australian arm of Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX hired the long-standing head of equity capital markets from rival investment bank UBS Group AG, Simon Cox, a spokeswoman said.

NOVARTIS

More than 90 percent of young people with a deadly form of blood cancer showed complete remission after getting a new Novartis therapy, mirroring findings from previous smaller samples and buoying the drugmaker's hopes for U.S. approval in 2017.

Basel-based Novartis also said its copycat version of Amgen's Neulasta worked just as well as the original drug in preventing a condition that can lead to infections among breast cancer sufferers.

Novartis also announced the European Medicines Agency's acceptance of regulatory submission for biosimilar etanercept, a copy of Amgen's Enbrel for diseases including psoriasis.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Shareholder advisory group Ethos said it was accepted as an accessory party in support of the Sika board of directors in the trial opposing it to the Burkard Family at the Cantonal Court of Zug.

* Schaffner said sales declined by 6 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year to 201.8 million Swiss francs ($201.82 million). It said it expects to return to "the growth path" in the 2015/16 fiscal year.

* SGS said it is buying Quality Compliance Laboratories in Markham, Ontario. QCL provides analytical testing to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries.

* Partners Group said it has introduced private markets funds for the defined contribution market, with private markets offerings for the world's three largest defined contribution markets, the United States, Britain and Australia. 

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening two bonds. It will top up its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and top up its 4 percent bond maturing in 2049 in tenders . ($1 = 0.9999 Swiss francs)