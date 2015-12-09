Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 9

ZURICH Dec 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.05 percent higher at 8,705 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

UBS

UBS is one of the 10 strategic investors in China's Postal Savings Bank's 17 percent stake sale, which raised $7 billion, ahead of an initial public offering planned for next year. Both UBS and JPMorgan in separate statements they would undertake strategic cooperation with China Postal, leveraging their global commercial and investment banking networks, as well as providing services to China's increasingly affluent population.

* Gottex Fund Management said that, between 2013 and 2015, under $3 million was misappropriated by a former employee in one of Gottex's U.S. subsidiaries. The process to recover the assets has begun, the company said in a Tuesday release, in which it also announced Maximilian Gottschalk's resignation as executive director and an agreement to spin off its Asian-focused Penjing asset management business.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG has launched a senior convertible bond issue of 175 million Swiss francs ($176.41 million) due 2022. Payment and settlement of bonds is expected around Dec. 23.

* Andre Ruegg will become Bellevue Group's new chief executive on Jan. 1 after steering the group on an interim basis since April. 

* Leclanche will also be seeing changes at the top in the new year: Hubert Angleys will become the battery maker's chief financial officer in February, as Andrew Firmston-Williams leaves the role after due notice.

* Santhera : Credit Suisse said it increased its stake in Santhera to 10.6 percent from 0.56 percent in connection with an accelerated book building process.

* Peach Property Group AG's site plan for a 654-apartment site in Regensdorf, Zurich approved after the town council revised zoning regulations. Construction is planned for 2017.

* Gategroup wants to rely on internal growth in the future. "Acquisitions aren't excluded, especially if it concerns building a presence in emerging markets," Chief Executive Xavier Rossinyol told the Swiss newspaper "Finanz und Wirtschaft". "But we prefer entering markets through licensing agreements."

* DKSH Holding will be picking up a 20 percent equity stake in South-East Asian aCommerce, the market expansion services provider said on Tuesday.

* Leonteq AG and insurance company Swiss Mobiliar have signed an agreement on an envisaged cooperation for the development of unit-linked pension products.

* Intersport PSC Holding's stock will be taken off the SIX Swiss Exchange market on May 13, 2016, after the exchange on Tuesday granted the sports gear and equipment seller's request to delist. [ISHN.S}

* Addex Therapeutics scientists have published new data on mGlu4 receptors in multiple sclerosis.

ECONOMY

November unemployment rate announcement due at 0645 GMT

Federal bond result due at 1000 GMT ($1 = 0.9920 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)