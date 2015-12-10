Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 10

ZURICH Dec 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening nearly 0.4 percent lower at 8,593 points on
Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE, JULIUS BAER
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer are among a handful of banks
vying to buy the Swiss private-banking arm of embattled
Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA in a
cut-price deal, sources with direct knowledge of the talks told
Reuters on Wednesday.
SYNGENTA
The chemical maker's stock was seen opening up 5.5 percent
in premarket indicators after Benzinga reported that ChemChina
was said to be considering a purchase of company.
JULIUS BAER
Hedge fund investor Kairos Partners, owned by Julius Baer,
is gearing up to launch three funds with over $160 million in
assets by year-end, bucking the trend in an industry that
continues to see rivals close.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse property fund CS REF Hospitality
has sold the Hotel Palace in Lucerne to Chinese investor Yunfeng
Gao, the bank said, giving no financial terms.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG gave strategic
guidelines and set targets for 2016 to 2020. The bank said it
wants to achieve total revenues of at least 950 million Swiss
francs in the period.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica successfully placed 200
million Swiss francs in senior convertible bonds.
* Temenos Group said it had signed a partnership
agreement with Tieto to deliver core banking solutions to the
Nordic and Baltic regions.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank releases results of its quarterly
policy review at 0830 GMT followed by a news conference at 0900
GMT. Most analysts polled by Reuters last week -- before the ECB
announced easing measures that were less ambitious than the
market had expected -- saw Swiss rates on hold for now.
