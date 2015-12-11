Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 11

ZURICH Dec 11 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker's big new drug hope Entresto has been
recommended for use in some patients with heart failure by
Britain's cost agency NICE, which said on Friday it believed the
treatment was a cost-effective option. Entresto has a list price
of 1,194 pounds ($1,809) a year in Britain, or less than half
the price of $4,560 charged by Novartis in the United States.
The company said it was "surprised " by a report in the
Finanz und Wirtschaft paper that it had run into problems with
contracts to supply key client Apple.
"AMS cannot follow the statements made in the press article
and does not know where these allegations may have originated
from. AMS has nothing to add to its stated guidance expectations
or the stated expectation of continued growth for AMS in the
future," it said in a statement.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bank Coop said it completed a tax settlement with
U.S. authorities and will pay $3.2 million after signing a
non-prosecution agreement. It is the latest Swiss bank to reach
agreement with the Department of Justice over untaxed money that
American citizens had kept in Swiss accounts.
* Roche says combination of atezolizumab plus
nab-paclitaxel showed that about two thirds of people responded
to treatment regardless of their PD-L1 (programmed death-ligand
1) status. The company says that's an indication that
atezolizumab, due to seek regulatory approval next year, can be
combined with nab-paclitaxel to enhance the immune system to
recognise and destroy cancer cells.
* Clariant said that Dr. Mathias Luetgendorf,
member of the executive committee, will step down as of Dec. 31,
2015. His successor will be announced shortly.
* Swiss Prime Site said René Zahnd will take over
the position of chief executive officer from Markus Graf as at
Jan. 1 2016.
* Elma Electronic said Tedy Kratenstein, president
of Elma Europe and a member of the group executive board, will
be leaving the Elma Group as of May 31, 2016 in order to pursue
new professional challenges. Elma will eventually say who will
replace him, the company said.
* Myriad Group named Peter McCormack as chief
financial officer to replace Richard Francis.
It also said due to the accelerated market transition to
smart phones, revenue expectations for its Device Solution
division were reduced. The launch of the latest version of Versy
towards the end of Q1 2016 - the primary growth focus - remained
on track.
* Bobst, which makes machinery for the packaging
industry, said it has founded its own sales and service
organization in Turkey.
ECONOMY
The new Swiss cabinet meets to decide which portolio each
member will take on, Swiss TV reported.
