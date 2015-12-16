Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 16

ZURICH Dec 15 Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BSI

Customer outflows from Swiss private bank BSI are "absolutely manageable" despite the turbulence shaking Brazilian parent Grupo BTG Pactual, BSI Chief Executive Stefano Coduri told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

The Swiss bank was operating normally and its liquidity and equity positions were "outstanding". He declined to be drawn on sale prospects for the bank but added the situation at BTG Pactual had to stabilise or else an "alternative solution" had to be found for BSI.

NESTLE

Senior executives are expected to testify in a suit brought by its former head of food safety alleging psychological harassment after she blew the whistle on food safety issues. Nestle denies the allegations.

SWISS RE

Moody's affirmed the Aa3 IFSR and senior debt rating of Swiss Re and placed Swiss Re Corporate Solutions on review for upgrade

CREDIT SUISSE

Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil will remain stable next year even as the steepest recession in a quarter century weighs down confidence in Latin America's largest economy, Credit Suisse bankers told reporters.

Credit Suisse is in talks for part of Grupo BTG Pactual's loan portfolio, Bloomberg reported

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni said 2015 net profit would get a boost of around 40 million Swiss francs from the sale of its headquarters building for 75 million.

* Three Swiss banks, including a unit of France's Crédit Agricole SA, will pay a total of more than $130 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on Tuesday. The Zurich-based unit of Crédit Agricole will pay $99.2 million, the largest share of the total penalty. The $130 million sum also includes a $24.2 million from Dreyfus Sons & Co Ltd, and $7.7 million from Baumann & Cie, Banquiers, both in Basel.

* Crealogix said the Raiffeisen group, Switzerland's third-biggest lender, had rolled out the latest release of Crealogix's Digital Banking Hubs product

ECONOMY

ZEW investor sentiment index for December due at 1000 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)