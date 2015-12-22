Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 22

ZURICH Dec 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening UP 0.6 percent at 8597 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ACTELION
Actelion has received FDA approval to bring its pulmonary
aterial hypertension (PAH) drug selexipag, or Uptravi to the
market. The Swiss company said selexipag, indicated as a
treatment to delay disease progression and reduce risk of
hospitalization for PAH, will be made available to patients in
the United States in early January 2016.
For more click on
UBS
UBS Securities, part of global investment bank UBS AG, will
take remedial steps at its Australian research house, the
corporate regulator said on Tuesday, following an investigation
into its control and compliance practices.
For more click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has filed an arbitration claim against UBS
Wealth Management Americas with Wall Street's Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Credit Suisse is accusing the UBS
division of unfairly raiding its broker ranks in the U.S.
private banking business, a person familiar with the matter told
the Journal.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Looser Holding AG closed the sale of Single
Temperiertechnik GmbH to the Hochdorf, Germany-based Single
Holding GmbH based on December 21, the Swiss company said.
* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG is acquiring a
40 percent stake in U.S.-based Arkos Field Services, the Swiss
company said, adding the agreement has been signed and closed.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real, workday-adjusted 3
percent in November to 18.3 billion Swiss francs ($18.43
billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. The
country's trade surplus narrowed to 3.1 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9929 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)