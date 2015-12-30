Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30

ZURICH Dec 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,893 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.VX said it has set aside nearly $200 million in additional provisions to settle a U.S. criminal investigation that it helped wealthy American clients dodge taxes.

The bank's new provision for the settlement is $547.25 million, more than one and a half times the $350 million Zurich-based Baer had set aside in June to cover potential penalties in the U.S. tax case.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SIX Group hopes to earn off the commercial use of data from its exchange and payment businesses. "Big data has become a topic for us too," the group's chief financial officer told the German paper Boersen-Zeitung. The group has 1 billion francs ($1.01 billion) to spend on acquisitions, he said.

* Logitech is separating its Lifesize division from the company, in which it will hold a 37.5 percent stake. Logitech intends to focus on its retail business following the deconsolidation, from which the tech company expects to generate $15 million to $20 million in non-cash gains in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2016.

* The Federal Electricity Commission has completed its investigation of grid usage charges and energy tariffs charged by Repower in 2009 and 2010, the Swiss company said on Tuesday evening. Due to an ongoing clarification in the Federal Administrative Court, a conclusion could not yet be reached on whether there had been a shortfall or surplus cover in and following the period.

* OTI Energy AG and ERVA s.r.l. have signed a preliminary conditional offer for the Italian company to take over OTI's participation in Prodena s.r.l. The Swiss company said it would eliminate over 11.8 million Swiss francs of debt and improve its net financial position by over 2.8 million francs through the deal.

* Villars Holding SA will be acquiring all of Suard SA's shares on the first day of the new year, after assuming operational responsibility over the baking and confection expert three years ago.

* Myriad Group's Olivier Bartholt is leaving his job as chief revenue officer. In the role, held since August 2013, he steered two business units back into profitability, the company said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.66 in November, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs)