Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 5

ZURICH Jan 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 8701 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

KUONI

The group said it had received tentative offers from third parties to buy the travel company and its businesses. Kuoni said the offers were preliminary and it was evaluating the situation, with no certainty that an offer will be made. The company, which made the announcement after a report that Swedish buyout group EQT was interested in Kuoni, said it was also evaluating other strategic options.

For more, click

ACTELION

The Swiss biotechnology company is holding an investor call at 1300 GMT to discuss its new pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug Uptravi) that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December. It went on sale on Monday.

For more, click

VONTOBEL HOLDING

The family that controls the Swiss private bank has reaffirmed its ownership role at the group after the clan's patriarch died at the weekend, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper reported. It quoted an internal memo from Hans-Dieter Vontobel as saying: "Our families will also in future firmly stand by our company and our commitment as family shareholders."

ROCHE

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it had reached agreement with Roche/OSI regarding ongoing patent disputes relating to anti-cancer medicine Erlotinib Hydrochloride. The settlement ends patent litigation on the product and would have no material impact on the company. bit.ly/1R8tWGz

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank has hired James Peterkin, from Britain's Barclays , to head its oil and gas team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS International Inc said it was buying Dutch group Cargo Compliance Company, which employs 26 people and was expected to generate 2015 revenues of 3 million euros

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG said it expects to report net profit of 101 million Swiss francs for the first nine months of FY 2015/2016; down from 237 million francs a year earlier. bit.ly/1mAIbae

* Clariant has hired former UBS banker Gehrt as head of M&A, the Wall Street Journal reported

on.wsj.com/1OvLme6

* Kuehne und Nagel said it has opened its Singapore Logistics Hub.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)