Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 6

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
ZURICH Jan 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.45 percent lower at 8,662 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse U.S. stock trading chief Daniel Mathisson is leaving the bank. He told employees of plans to start a new business, media reported overnight.
For more, click on
SWISS RE
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions signed an agreement to acquire the stop-loss business from Independence Holding Company for $153 million.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Accu Holding AG said it closed its financial year 2015 with unaudited consolidated turnover of 156 million Swiss francs.
* HBM Healthcare Investments said it was selling Ellipse Technologies to NuVasive for an upfront consideration of $380 million and a potential additional milestone payment of $30 million in cash.
* Novartis said it was working with Qualcomm Inc. on a new inhaler device for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that lets them record data and send it to the Internet cloud.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.