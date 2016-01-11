Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 11

ZURICH Jan 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 8,184 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

Chief Executive Alain Dehaze tells newspaper SonntagsZeitung he expects underlying growth this year in line with that of last year

For more news see

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer will soon name Mario Greco, Generali's chief executive, as its next CEO, the SonntagsZeitung paper reported without identifying its sources.

Greco has been named in the media before as a likely candidate to succeed Martin Senn, who quit last month

For more news see

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker has struck an alliance and licensing agreement with U.S.-based Surface Oncology to boost its immuno-oncology portfolio.

For more news see

VONTOBEL

Senior officials from the private bank reiterated to the NZZ am Sonntag paper their desire to keep the group independent after the death of Hans Vontobel, the family patriarch and biggest shareholder. "Even if one or two representatives (of the owner family) want to diversify their investments a bit, the majority will be maintained," Chairman Herbert Scheidt said. Chief Executive Zeno Staub warned against mergers for the sake of size alone. "It will not be the case that in the end there are only 15 private banks left in Switzerland," he said.

CHINA IMPACT

Comments reported by the SonntagsZeitung from Swiss companies about the impact of financial upheaval in China:

Kurt Haeri, manager of liftmaker Schindler and long-time head of the Swiss-China Chamber of Commerce, says turmoil on financial markets was not a reliable indicator of macroeconomic developments. "Measured by the expected profits, this is an overreaction that will calm down again."

OC Oerlikon still saw the China market growing but not as quickly as in recent years. Pumpmaker Sulzer a year ago saw the Chinese market slowing and said in August it would reduce capacity there.

ABB hoped a weaker yuan currency would foster exports from China, while semiconductor group AMS still saw good business opportunities with Chinese clients. Travel group Kuoni was still profiting from above-average growth in the Chinese travel sector.

Logistics group Panalpina expected to expand its presence in China, while peer Kuehne und Nagel did not foresee any impact from political and regulatory interventions.

CALIDA

The Kellenberg family that controls the apparel maker informed its supervisory board early last year of plans to sell the clan's 34.7 percent stake, triggering an internal spat, the SonntagsZeitung reported. The family broke off the plans in July. It quotes a company spokesman as saying: "Talks took place with a large bank (to place the stake) but it never came to a concrete sale mandate."

BOND TRADING

The chief executive of SIX Group told the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper that the Swiss bourse planned to introduce an electronic trading platform for corporate bonds that are mostly traded by telephone now. He said there was no firm start date for the plan and the exchange was in talks with big traders to try to persuade them to do business via the new platform.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS will double headcount in China over the next five years, adding about 600 people to existing operations in the country, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told Bloomberg.

* Julius Baer said it had appointed Torsten Linke as new its private banking head for South East Asia and branch manager for Singapore. David Lim will become vice-chairman South East Asia, the bank said.

* Actelion said it will confirm at investor presentations this week that strong operating performance are expected to help core earnings growth in 2015 to cross the 20 percent mark at constant exchange rates and excluding prior-year U.S. rebate reversals.

* LifeWatch AG said it had signed an agreement with AliveCor Inc. to utilize the AliveCor Mobile ECG technology in its cardiac monitoring business. 

* Addex Therapeutics said that dipraglurant showed a "statistically significant" anti-dyskinetic effect, over the total treatment duration of 28 days, following additional analysis of the previously reported data from the Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia Phase II proof of concept (POC) clinical trial.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss franc is likely to hold steady or ease this year, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Swiss radio SRF on Saturday. In another interview with Swiss television, Jordan said it was a good sign that the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc are near parity.

* Swiss Tourism director Juerg Schmid thinks hotel stays can go up this year. "I expect a clear minus this winter season in the Alpine region of 1 to 4 percent depending on weather," he told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper, adding he expected declines over the whole year as well. "Given the good urban hotel business there can be a small plus in 2016 in the winter and overall year as well."

* Nearly a year after the Swiss National Bank abandoned its ceiling for the franc against the euro, Swiss companies are still grappling with the impact, Switzerland Global Enterprise head Daniel Kueng told the NZZ am Sonntag paper. Many small and mid-sized companies have sought to maintain market share, so 74 percent report lower margins and 33 percent a sharp drop in margins.

* Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)