Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 12

ZURICH Jan 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8198.5 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

Moody's Investors Service said it upgraded by one notch the long-term ratings of UBS AG and affiliates, including the bank's long-term deposit rating to Aa3 from A1, its senior unsecured debt rating to A1 from A2, its standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) to baa1 from baa2, its counterparty risk assessment of Aa3(cr) from A1(cr) and the rating on the senior unsecured debt of UBS Group Funding (Jersey) Limited guaranteed by the bank's parent holding company, UBS Group AG, to Baa2 from Baa3. The bank's short term ratings and counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1 and Prime-1(cr), respectively, were affirmed. The rating outlook is stable.

Moody's downgraded by one notch the long-term ratings of Credit Suisse AG and affiliates, including the bank's long-term deposit rating to A1 from Aa3, its senior unsecured debt rating to A2 from A1, its standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa1, its counterparty risk assessment to A1(cr) from Aa3(cr) and the rating on the senior unsecured debt of Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited guaranteed by the bank's parent holding company, Credit Suisse Group AG, to Baa3 from Baa2. The bank's short term ratings and short term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1 and Prime-1(cr), respectively, were affirmed. The rating outlook is stable.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker has paused enrollment in a proof-of-concept study for a therapy aimed at treating hearing loss after a review of safety data. Novartis said in a statement late on Monday that it could not comment on the specific safety concerns. Shares in Novartis' partner, regenerative drug developer GenVec, fell more than 50 percent.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank has hired Yves Bonzon to lead its newly created investment management division.

NESTLE

The biggest food company is investing in U.S.-based Seres Therapeutics for a third time in a year, this time injecting $120 million to develop and commercialise medicines aimed at restoring a healthy bacteriological balance in the human digestive system.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika raised its targets after reporting a fourth-quarter sales rise and forecasting an above-average rise in 2015 operating profit. Its shares were indicated 1.8 percent higher.

* Bossard Holding AG said 2015 net sales rose 6.2 percent to 656.3 million Swiss francs (+10.1 percent in local currency) bit.ly/1OYn5j1 

* Myriad Group Ltd said Versy, its platform for content discovery and conversation, had seen continued momentum in the last quarter. Since Q3 2015, Versy has experienced an increase in channel followers from 10.4 million to 13.9 million, equating to an increase of 34 percent.

* Pax Anlage said CEO Stefan Kuhn was leaving the company for personal reasons

* Crealogix Holding AG said on Monday it completed its acquisition of a stake in Elaxy, a Germany software maker for banks, financial professionals and insurers.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan opposes the creation of a sovereign fund with a share of the 560 billion Swiss francs that the central bank has invested, according to an interview he gave to Swiss television station SRF.