Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 12

ZURICH Jan 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8198.5 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
Moody's Investors Service said it upgraded by one notch the
long-term ratings of UBS AG and affiliates, including the bank's
long-term deposit rating to Aa3 from A1, its senior unsecured
debt rating to A1 from A2, its standalone baseline credit
assessment (BCA) to baa1 from baa2, its counterparty risk
assessment of Aa3(cr) from A1(cr) and the rating on the senior
unsecured debt of UBS Group Funding (Jersey) Limited guaranteed
by the bank's parent holding company, UBS Group AG, to Baa2 from
Baa3. The bank's short term ratings and counterparty risk
assessment of Prime-1 and Prime-1(cr), respectively, were
affirmed. The rating outlook is stable.
Moody's downgraded by one notch the long-term ratings of
Credit Suisse AG and affiliates, including the bank's long-term
deposit rating to A1 from Aa3, its senior unsecured debt rating
to A2 from A1, its standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA)
to baa2 from baa1, its counterparty risk assessment to A1(cr)
from Aa3(cr) and the rating on the senior unsecured debt of
Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited guaranteed by the
bank's parent holding company, Credit Suisse Group AG, to Baa3
from Baa2. The bank's short term ratings and short term
counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1 and Prime-1(cr),
respectively, were affirmed. The rating outlook is stable.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker has paused enrollment in a
proof-of-concept study for a therapy aimed at treating hearing
loss after a review of safety data. Novartis said in a statement
late on Monday that it could not comment on the specific safety
concerns. Shares in Novartis' partner, regenerative drug
developer GenVec, fell more than 50 percent.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank has hired Yves Bonzon to lead its
newly created investment management division.
NESTLE
The biggest food company is investing in U.S.-based Seres
Therapeutics for a third time in a year, this time injecting
$120 million to develop and commercialise medicines aimed at
restoring a healthy bacteriological balance in the human
digestive system.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika raised its targets after reporting a
fourth-quarter sales rise and forecasting an above-average rise
in 2015 operating profit. Its shares were indicated 1.8 percent
higher.
* Bossard Holding AG said 2015 net sales rose 6.2
percent to 656.3 million Swiss francs (+10.1 percent in local
currency) bit.ly/1OYn5j1
* Myriad Group Ltd said Versy, its platform for
content discovery and conversation, had seen continued momentum
in the last quarter. Since Q3 2015, Versy has experienced an
increase in channel followers from 10.4 million to 13.9 million,
equating to an increase of 34 percent.
* Pax Anlage said CEO Stefan Kuhn was leaving the
company for personal reasons
* Crealogix Holding AG said on Monday it completed
its acquisition of a stake in Elaxy, a Germany software maker
for banks, financial professionals and insurers.
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan opposes
the creation of a sovereign fund with a share of the 560 billion
Swiss francs that the central bank has invested, according to an
interview he gave to Swiss television station SRF.
