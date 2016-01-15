Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15

ZURICH Jan 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,285 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWISS LIFE

The insurer will join the blue-chip Swiss Market Index to replace Transocean, which is delisting in Switzerland, SIX Swiss Exchange said. The index adjustment takes place effective March 21, it said in a statement. March 30 is the last trading day for Transocean shares in Switzerland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Autoneum said net sales in local currencies rose 10.6 percent in 2015, but net profit will be lower than in the previous year due to the payment of 31.5 million Swiss francs to the German Federal Cartel Office and a normalization of the tax ratio.

* Gategroup said it renewed a major contract with United Airlines.

* Hypothekarbank Lenzburg reported net profit of 21.3 million Swiss francs for 2015.

* Schindler said Thomas Oetterli would take over as CEO as of April 1.

* Syngenta : Bloomberg reported that the company's board voted in favour of pursuing advanced takeover talks with ChemChina.

* Zehnder said sales grew 2 percent to 533 million euros in 2015. The company's operating result was affected by one-off costs in relation to restructuring measures of around 20 million euros and from the adverse impact of currency effects.

ECONOMY

