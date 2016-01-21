Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 21

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Jan 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,985 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
ADECCO
The world's largest staffing group said it had completed a 250 million euro ($272.33 million) share buyback programme launched in November 2014.
LOGITECH
Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech International said its quarterly operating profit fell 1.5 percent, as strong year-end demand for newer music and video accessories failed to offset shrinking demand for computer add-ons.
Shares were seen opening up 6.5 percent in premarket indicators.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nestle lost a KitKat trademark court battle, Sky News reported.
* Julius Baer said TFM Asset Management AG, which is focused on investment management services for Japanese high net worth individuals, had been renamed Julius Baer Wealth Management AG.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it increased its annual profit by 17 percent in 2015 to 84 million Swiss francs ($83.65 million).
* Bellevue said it expects a consolidated loss of less than 1 million Swiss francs after tax for the 2015 fiscal year, based on preliminary consolidated results.
* Emmi said it had acquired 100 percent of Gläserne Molkerei. It had purchased a stake in Germany-based Gläserne in 2012. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
* Mikron said its board of directors is proposing to its annual general meeting in April that Hans-Michael Hauser be elected to the Board.
* AFG Arbonia Forster Holding posted revenue of 941.4 million Swiss francs for the financial year 2015. This corresponds to an anticipated decline of 7.5 percent compared to the previous year.
* Galenica Group said consolidated net sales in 2015 increased by 11 percent to 3.79 billion Swiss francs compared to the previous year.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is scheduled to release economic data for January 2016 at 0800 GMT
($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected