Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 21

ZURICH Jan 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,985 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The world's largest staffing group said it had completed a 250 million euro ($272.33 million) share buyback programme launched in November 2014.

LOGITECH

Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech International said its quarterly operating profit fell 1.5 percent, as strong year-end demand for newer music and video accessories failed to offset shrinking demand for computer add-ons.

Shares were seen opening up 6.5 percent in premarket indicators.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle lost a KitKat trademark court battle, Sky News reported.

* Julius Baer said TFM Asset Management AG, which is focused on investment management services for Japanese high net worth individuals, had been renamed Julius Baer Wealth Management AG.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it increased its annual profit by 17 percent in 2015 to 84 million Swiss francs ($83.65 million).

* Bellevue said it expects a consolidated loss of less than 1 million Swiss francs after tax for the 2015 fiscal year, based on preliminary consolidated results.

* Emmi said it had acquired 100 percent of Gläserne Molkerei. It had purchased a stake in Germany-based Gläserne in 2012. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

* Mikron said its board of directors is proposing to its annual general meeting in April that Hans-Michael Hauser be elected to the Board.

* AFG Arbonia Forster Holding posted revenue of 941.4 million Swiss francs for the financial year 2015. This corresponds to an anticipated decline of 7.5 percent compared to the previous year.

* Galenica Group said consolidated net sales in 2015 increased by 11 percent to 3.79 billion Swiss francs compared to the previous year.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is scheduled to release economic data for January 2016 at 0800 GMT

