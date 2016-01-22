Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 22

ZURICH Jan 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 8093.74 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The French arm of the Swiss bank pledged to cooperate fully with French authorities looking into a list of 38,000 accounts held by French citizens at the bank in Switzerland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BB Biotech said 2015 preliminary profit after tax was 653 million Swiss francs ($647.30 million). It will propose a dividend distribution of 14.50 francs per share, a yield of 5 percent. The board also says it plans a five-for-one stock split.

* Geberit said Robert F. Spoerry would step down as a board member. A search for a replacement is underway.

* AFG Arbonia Forster said it has purchased a 31 percent stake in Gaulhofer to strengthen an existing supply agreement for plastic windows.

* Daetwyler said its net result will be lower than 2014 due to higher taxes and "significant currency losses."

* CFT said revenue in 2015 fell 1.7 percent in constant currencies to 814.5 million Swiss francs ($807.39 million).

* Interroll Holding said net profit for 2015 is expected to be around 29 million francs, up 52 percent.

* Leclanche said it told shareholders it aimed in 2016 to boost its orders on hand to 75 MWh, double sales, reduce its EBITDA loss by half and secure financing for growth and operations.

* Basilea said GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) informed Basilea that it had elected to discontinue its U.S. alitretinoin programme. Basilea has the option to re-acquire the U.S. alitretinoin rights. GSK continues to commercialize it in its current markets.

* Richemont said it completed a transaction several weeks ago to buy the 40 percent stake of Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis that it did not already own.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan sees scant danger of a deflationary spiral in Switzerland, he said in an interview aired by Swiss broadcaster SRF.

($1 = 1.0088 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)