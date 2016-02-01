Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 1

ZURICH Feb 1 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
Net profit at the third-biggest Swiss bank under IFRS
accounting standards fell by two thirds in 2015, largely due to
provisions for penalties in a U.S. probe into tax evasion by
American clients, it said on Monday. Assets under management
rose by 12 billion Swiss francs ($11.75 billion) to 300 billion
francs.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Barclays and Credit Suisse have settled federal and
state charges that they misled investors in their dark pools,
with Barclays admitting it broke the law and agreeing to pay $70
million, federal and New York state officials said. The amount
to be paid, in fines and disgorgement, is a combined total of
$154.3 million.
The fourth-quarter goodwill impairment at the Swiss lender's
investment bank will be roughly 4 billion Swiss francs,
according to SonntagsZeitung, which also said the company would
have additional legal provisions of more than half a billion
francs.
For more, click on
BANKS
Switzerland's chief prosecutor said on Friday a criminal
investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB) had revealed that about $4 billion appeared to have been
misappropriated from Malaysian state companies.
SIKA
France's Saint Gobain is still confident it will
be able to take over Swiss rival Sika despite fierce opposition
from management and many shareholders, its outgoing financial
head told Reuters on Friday.
For more, click on
SWATCH GROUP
The watchmaker's chief executive, Nick Hayek, expects its
battery-making unit Belenos to have a turnover of $10-15 billion
by 2020 and thinks an initial public offering is possible within
the next year, he was quoted by Neue Zuercher Zeitung as saying.
here
For more, click on
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The cement giant's chairman, Wolfgang Reitzle, is aiming to
leave his post and replace the head of Linde's
supervisory board, Manfred Schneider, SonntagsZeitung reported.
here
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker has no plans for a further share buyback,
SonntagsZeitung quoted a spokesman as saying.
here
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gurit said full-year sales grew 7 percent to 359.4
million Swiss francs.
* LifeWatch said 2015 revenue grew by 8.2 percent,
slightly below guidance, as a result of lower than expected
device sales from the Far East and delays of FDA regulatory
clearances for its patch products.
* Schaffner said that the bankruptcy estate of
Sputnik Engineering had filed a lawsuit against it in connection
with alleged product deficiencies for 2.9 million francs and
that it contests the claim.
* Peach Property Group said FY rental income rose
by around 12 percent to 8.6 million Swiss francs ($8.4 million),
up from 7.7 million francs in previous year.
* Jungfraubahn Holding AG says it submitted a
conversion and purchase offer for holders of Harderbahn AG and
BLM AG bearer shares.
ECONOMY
* Swiss PMI due at 0830 GMT
($1 = 1.0213 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)