Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 2

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
ZURICH Feb 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
Switzerland's biggest bank reports full-year results at 0545 GMT as analysts forecast the Swiss lender to have boosted net profit by 61 percent in 2015.
For more, click on
GIVAUDAN
The world's largest fragrance and flavour maker is scheduled to report full-year results at 0600 GMT.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Accu Holding AG said Daniel Brupbacher has resigned from its board effective immediately.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales for December due at 0830 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Miels was head of Astra's European business (Adds interview with GSK CEO in Davos, further details)
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.