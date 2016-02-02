Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 2

ZURICH Feb 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Switzerland's biggest bank reports full-year results at 0545 GMT as analysts forecast the Swiss lender to have boosted net profit by 61 percent in 2015.

GIVAUDAN

The world's largest fragrance and flavour maker is scheduled to report full-year results at 0600 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Accu Holding AG said Daniel Brupbacher has resigned from its board effective immediately.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for December due at 0830 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)