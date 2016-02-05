Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

ZURICH Feb 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

JULIUS BAER

The No. 3 Swiss bank admitted helping U.S. clients evade their tax obligations, agreed to cooperate with authorities and close out any remaining undeclared taxpayer accounts. It has entered a deferred prosecution agreement in the U.S. tax case, agreeing to pay about $547 million.

SYNGENTA

Moody's Investors Service has placed Syngenta'S ratings, including its A2 long term issuer rating and Prime-1 short-term rating, under review for downgrade following the announcement that China National Chemical Corporation has offered to acquire the company for cash of over $43 billion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie said net income in 2015 rose 9.5% above the previous year at 383 million Swiss francs ($385.04 million). Earnings per share increased to 16.09 francs.

ECONOMY

The SNB releases foreign exchange reserves at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.9947 Swiss francs)