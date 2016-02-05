Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

ZURICH Feb 5 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
JULIUS BAER
The No. 3 Swiss bank admitted helping U.S. clients evade
their tax obligations, agreed to cooperate with authorities and
close out any remaining undeclared taxpayer accounts. It has
entered a deferred prosecution agreement in the U.S. tax case,
agreeing to pay about $547 million.
SYNGENTA <SYNN.VX.
Moody's Investors Service has placed Syngenta'S ratings,
including its A2 long term issuer rating and Prime-1 short-term
rating, under review for downgrade following the announcement
that China National Chemical Corporation has offered to acquire
the company for cash of over $43 billion.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EMS Chemie said net income in 2015 rose 9.5%
above the previous year at 383 million Swiss francs ($385.04
million). Earnings per share increased to 16.09 francs.
ECONOMY
The SNB releases foreign exchange reserves at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 0.9947 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)