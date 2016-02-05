Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

ZURICH Feb 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening little changed at 8011.02 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
JULIUS BAER
The No. 3 Swiss bank admitted helping U.S. clients evade
their tax obligations, agreed to cooperate with authorities and
close out any remaining undeclared taxpayer accounts. It has
entered a deferred prosecution agreement in the U.S. tax case,
agreeing to pay about $547 million.
Separately, Switzerland's FINMA banking regulator said on
Friday it had ended its case against Julius Baer over the U.S.
tax matter. The regulator concluded the bank had deficient
governance, insufficient controls and a problematic incentive
system in an environment in which it underestimated legal and
reputational risks, but said it does not see any reasons for
further measures against Julius Baer, according to its current
understanding of the situation.
Julius Baer shares were seen rising 2 percent, according to
premarket indications provided by Julius Baer.
For more click
SYNGENTA <SYNN.VX.
Moody's Investors Service has placed Syngenta'S ratings,
including its A2 long term issuer rating and Prime-1 short-term
rating, under review for downgrade following the announcement
that China National Chemical Corporation has offered to acquire
the company for cash of over $43 billion.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EMS Chemie said net income in 2015 rose 9.5%
above the previous year at 383 million Swiss francs ($385.04
million). Earnings per share increased to 16.09 francs.
* Bobst said full year 2015 consolidated sales
will reach approximately 1.33 billion Swiss francs, at the
higher end of the range expected in December 2015. The
consolidated net result margin will be higher than 4 percent for
the full year 2015, wider than guidance from December of 3
percent.
ECONOMY
The SNB releases foreign exchange reserves at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 0.9947 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)