Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8

TRANSOCEAN
The oil exploration company hit by declining investment from
customers amid plunging oil prices said Murphy Exploration &
Production Co., a subsidiary of Murphy Oil, decided to
terminate a contract for its ultra-deepwater drillship
Discoverer Deep Seas.
CREDIT SUISSE
CEO Tidjane Thiam in Le Temps ruled out prospects of another
cash call after the Swiss bank raised a fresh 6 billion Swiss
francs ($6.06 billion) last year.
Thiam told weekly Sonntagszeitung that he is waiving part of
his bonus in response to the lender's first full-year loss since
2008. He also said he felt a statement he had made in October
about 2018 profits had been misunderstood. "I never announced a
2018 goal of a 9-10 billion (Swiss francs) profit," he said,
adding that he gave this range for illustration purposes
only.
LONZA
ChemChina, which plans to buy Syngenta, in winter
2011/12 also showed an interest in Lonza,
Sonntagszeitung said. "Yes, Chairman Ren (Jianxin) did show an
interest in becoming an anchor investor," Rolf Soiron, who
chairs Lonza's board of directors, told the paper, adding that
he had made it very clear that the board would never accept if
ChemChina would exceed a third of voting rights. "I think he
understood that we were serious about it."
SYNGENTA
ChemChina and Syngenta agreed on a grace period of five
years for the Swiss company during which major production sites
and the company's headquarters will be left in place, Schweiz am
Sonntag said. "Nothing will change - neither will the
headquarters be moved from Switzerland nor will there be job
cuts," the paper quoted a Syngenta spokeswoman.
ZURCHER KANTONALBANK
In 2013 and 2014, the bank boosted its risk provision tied
to a tax probe by U.S. authorities, Sonntagszeitung said. A
large part of provisions of about 276 million Swiss francs was
reserved for an impending U.S. fine, according to the paper. ZKB
is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice on
suspicion of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* DKSH HOLDING said FY 2015 profit after tax grew
by 2.1 percent to 199.6 million Swiss francs ($200.87 million).
* MICRONAS says competent merger control
authorities have given early clearance to its takeover by TDK
Corporation.
* IMPLENIA
The Swiss construction company said Hans-Ulrich Meister has
been proposed for election as new member and chairman of
Implenia's board. Meister was previously chief executive officer
of Credit Suisse Switzerland and head of Private Banking.
ECONOMY
* President Johann Schneider-Ammann rules out new government
support to companies despite a wave of job cuts, NZZ am Sonntag
reported. His goal was to create a favourable environment: "Less
bureaucracy, securing the bilateral path and a strong social
partnership."
* Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at
0800 GMT
($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs)
