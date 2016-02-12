Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 12

ZURICH Feb 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 7,536 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

JULIUS BAER

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp as well as Swiss bank Julius Baer have submitted non-binding bids for Barclays' Asian private wealth business, people familiar with the matter said.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world's biggest maker of cement said Eurocement and Russia's Sberbank have reduced their stakes to under 3 percent.

Thomas Schmidheiny, who owns about 12 percent of LafargeHolcim's shares, told a Swiss newspaper he has not sold shares in the biggest maker of building materials and stands by the decision to merger Switzerland's Holcim and France's Lafarge in 2015.

SCHINDLER

Schindler posted 2015 net profit of 747 million Swiss francs ($766.78 million), down 17 percent from last year as the elevator and escalator maker was hurt by currency exchange rates and by price pressure, including in China.

ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK

The local government-owned Swiss bank said net profit for 2015 rose 12 percent year-on-year to 722 million Swiss francs ($741.04 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis-owned Sandoz said it had strengthened its biosimilars portfolio with the acquisition of Pfizer's biosimilar infliximab in EEA.

* In a fleet status report, Transocean said the total value of new contracts added since its October report was approximately $500 million.

* Sulzer said it had appointed Armand Sohet as chief human resources officer and member of the executive committee. Sohet joins Sulzer from General Electric.

* SGS announced the acquisition of CyberMetrix Inc. (CMX) based in the United States. CMX employs 50 staff and generated 2015 revenue in excess of $15 million, SGS said.

* Temenos said it sees 2016 non-IFRS revenue growth at constant currency exchange rates of 7.5 percent to 11 percent, implying that sales could rise up to $614 million.

* Flughafen Zuerich said passenger numbers in January rose 3.3 percent to 1.8 million.

* Clariant said that construction work has begun on a new, state-of-the art masterbatch production unit in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

* Zug Estates said net income for 2015 of over 67 million Swiss francs will be above the previous year's result of 45.1 million francs, owing to its operating result and a surplus from the revaluation of investment properties.

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said 2015 net profit rose 4.4 percent year on year to 168.2 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

