Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16

ZURICH Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,856.6 points on
Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
The food giant is seen posting a 2.4 percent sales decline
for 2015 and a 4.2 percent decline in its reported organic
growth on Thursday, analysts' input to a Reuters poll showed.
BSI
BSI, the Swiss private bank owned by Brazil's embattled
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, has hired a former Swiss
prosecutor as its general counsel, a spokeswoman for the
Lugano-based lender said in an emailed statement on Monday.
Confirming Swiss media reports, it said Emanuele Stauffer
would fill a position that had been held on an interim basis by
Deputy Chief Executive Rajiv Pradhan after the departure of the
former legal counsel, Beat Ammann.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gategroup Holding's dispute is continuing with
hedge funds RBR Capital Advisors and Camox Master Fund, which
together hold an 11.3 percent stake in the flight amenities
provider. The two investors have informed Gategroup's board that
they will be seeking to elect two new board members at the
upcoming annual general meeting, including a new chairman,
replacing two members currently sitting in those seats.
"The Board of Directors firmly rejects this attempt by the
two hedge funds to put pressure on gategroup," the company said
on Tuesday, adding that the proposed changes would give the two
hedge funds an undue weight on its board.
* Myriad Group AG has created a new division, to
supersede its former 'sub data' division, providing services to
facilitate mobile network operators and enterprises' connection
to 'no data access' consumers, particularly in emerging markets,
the company said.
* LEM Holding SA said sales were up 1.3 percent for
the nine months through December 2015, while net profit fell 5
percent. Sales were driven by continued growth in China and
recovery in North America, the provider of electrical
measurement tolls said.
* Bank Linth's full-year net profit rose 2.6
percent to 20.5 million Swiss francs ($20.75 million). The
regional lender, in which Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
is a majority stakeholder, will propose an unchanged
dividend of 8.0 francs per share.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs)
