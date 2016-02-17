Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 17

ZURICH Feb 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,823 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted
breakthrough therapy designation for ocrelizumab (OCREVUSTM) for
treating people with primary progressive multiple sclerosis
(PPMS), the Swiss drugmaker said.
CREDIT SUISSE
Top five investor Harris Associates shrugged off concerns
over the Swiss bank's capital position, telling a Swiss
newspaper that it did not need to raise more capital.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Harris Associates Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment
Officer for international equities David Herro told Finanz und
Wirtschaft the fund had increased its stake in LafargeHolcim
to around 6.4 percent.
UBS
Activist investor Knight Vinke sold a roughly 1 percent
stake in UBS late last year, a spokesman said, exiting a
position it sought to leverage to convince the largest Swiss
bank to change its strategy.
CLARIANT
The Swiss speciality chemical maker posted a
steeper-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter net profit and said
it would offer shareholders a slightly lower dividend than
analysts had expected.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* St Galler Kantonalbank posted a 2015 consolidated
profit of 133.4 million Swiss francs, down 8.8 percent on the
previous year. In an adjustment of its medium-term targets, it
said the proportion of new business to the assets under
management in the next five years should amount to 3 percent
instead of the previous 4 percent. It raised the target
cost/income ratio to 55 percent from 50 percent.
* SANDPIPER Digital Payment said it had increased
its stake in Antwerp-based PlayPass NV to 32 percent.
* Kuehne und Nagel said it will manage Corning
Life Sciences Asia-Pacific's distribution hub.
* Peach Property announced the sale of its "Erkrath
Retail" commercial property near Duesseldorf to a private German
investor. The sale will generate additional cash funds of
approximately 9 million francs that will be used for further
company growth.
* Valiant posted 2015 net income of 114.4 million
Swiss francs compared to 94.5 million Swiss francs in the prior
year.
* Pargesa Holding said that, following the
announcement on Feb. 16 of a private placement by Groupe
Bruxelles Lambert and subsidiary GBL Energy, it confirmed GBL
had sold 0.7 percent of the capital of Total SA,
corresponding to 17.1 million shares.
ECONOMY
The ZEW Investor Sentiment is due at 1000 GMT.
