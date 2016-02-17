Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 17

ZURICH Feb 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,823 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation for ocrelizumab (OCREVUSTM) for treating people with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), the Swiss drugmaker said.

CREDIT SUISSE

Top five investor Harris Associates shrugged off concerns over the Swiss bank's capital position, telling a Swiss newspaper that it did not need to raise more capital.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Harris Associates Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer for international equities David Herro told Finanz und Wirtschaft the fund had increased its stake in LafargeHolcim to around 6.4 percent.

UBS

Activist investor Knight Vinke sold a roughly 1 percent stake in UBS late last year, a spokesman said, exiting a position it sought to leverage to convince the largest Swiss bank to change its strategy.

CLARIANT

The Swiss speciality chemical maker posted a steeper-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter net profit and said it would offer shareholders a slightly lower dividend than analysts had expected.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* St Galler Kantonalbank posted a 2015 consolidated profit of 133.4 million Swiss francs, down 8.8 percent on the previous year. In an adjustment of its medium-term targets, it said the proportion of new business to the assets under management in the next five years should amount to 3 percent instead of the previous 4 percent. It raised the target cost/income ratio to 55 percent from 50 percent.

* SANDPIPER Digital Payment said it had increased its stake in Antwerp-based PlayPass NV to 32 percent.

* Kuehne und Nagel said it will manage Corning Life Sciences Asia-Pacific's distribution hub.

* Peach Property announced the sale of its "Erkrath Retail" commercial property near Duesseldorf to a private German investor. The sale will generate additional cash funds of approximately 9 million francs that will be used for further company growth.

* Valiant posted 2015 net income of 114.4 million Swiss francs compared to 94.5 million Swiss francs in the prior year.

* Pargesa Holding said that, following the announcement on Feb. 16 of a private placement by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and subsidiary GBL Energy, it confirmed GBL had sold 0.7 percent of the capital of Total SA, corresponding to 17.1 million shares.

ECONOMY

The ZEW Investor Sentiment is due at 1000 GMT.