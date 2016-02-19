Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 19

ZURICH Feb 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.19 percent at 7901.34 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said it received breakthrough therapy
designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an
investigational treatment for newly-diagnosed FLT3-mutated acute
myeloid leukemia.
SGS
Swiss inspections group SGS and U.S. group
Weatherford International Plc traded recriminations on
Thursday, both denying responsibility for the disappearance last
year of radioactive material used to test pipes at an oil field
in southern Iraq.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to combine its
Swiss-based private-banking unit with EFG International AG
in a transaction that could be announced as early as
next week, two sources with knowledge of the plan said on
Friday.
EFG confirmed on Friday that it was in exclusive talks for
BSI but that no decision had yet been made.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* BB Biotech said it is boosting its dividend 25
percent to 14.50 Swiss francs per share and proposing a
five-for-one share split proposed. In its outlook for 2016, BB
Biotech expects more announcements of regulatory approvals.
* Matador Private Equity said its first half net
result was 361,074 Swiss francs ($364,169.44) versus 852,140
Swiss francs in the same period a year ago.
* Zurich Insurance announced the successful
placement of 200 million Swiss francs of undated subordinated
notes, first callable in June 2021.
* Allreal Holding said Chairman Thomas Lustenberger
is resigning from the board after 17 years, to be replaced by
Bruno Bettoni. The real estate company also said new board
members proposed are Andrea Sieber and Thomas Stenz.
* Micronas Semiconductor said its result for 2015
after financial income and taxes was a loss of 12.2 million
Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9915 Swiss francs)
