Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 24

ZURICH Feb 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 7792 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss
stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
The group is exploring a sale of its Hong Kong and Singapore
operations as it reviews its non-core businesses outside Europe,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. It has discussed
the plan with several investment banks but has yet to hire
advisers, the sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain.
SULZER
The company's stock will drop out of the Stoxx Europe 600
index as of March 21, Stoxx said.
GURIT HOLDING
Chief Executive Rudolf Hadorn is on the lookout for
acquisitions and the group's finances would allow it to handle a
larger transaction, Finanz und Wirtschaft quotes him as saying
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cassiopea Spa announced top-line results from the
POC Phase II clinical trial of Breezula; preliminary analysis of
the data indicates that the study met both its two pre-defined
co-primary efficacy endpoints. It also reports 2015
loss
* Transocean says receives early termination
notice on GSFDevelopment Driller I, rig's drilling contract is
expected to end in May 2016 with the demobilisation completed in
June 2016
* Kudelski said it and Verizon Communications
entered into a multi-year patent cross-licensing agreement.
Under the agreement, the parties will dismiss all pending patent
litigation. No specific terms were released.
* Sunrise Communications said it was informed that
Allianz SE had built a stake of 10.02 percent as of Feb 17.
* Bellevue Group said it would acquire German asset
manager StarCapital AG with around 2.5 billion Swiss francs
worth of assets under management. Bellevue plans a 30-40 million
Swiss franc capital increase to help finance the deal.
* Walter Meier AG reports 2015 results and proposes
2 franc per share dividend, sees slight recovery in 2016
* Ypsomed Holding AG expands the distribution of
mylife OmniPod in Europe
* Orior AG reports results
* Schmolz & Bickenbach AG said the Takeover Board
had ruled that lenders were not obliged to make a takeover offer
for the company bit.ly/1S0mzRi
ECONOMY
UBS consumption indicator for January rises to 1.66
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)