Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 24

ZURICH Feb 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 7792 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The group is exploring a sale of its Hong Kong and Singapore operations as it reviews its non-core businesses outside Europe, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. It has discussed the plan with several investment banks but has yet to hire advisers, the sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain.

SULZER

The company's stock will drop out of the Stoxx Europe 600 index as of March 21, Stoxx said.

GURIT HOLDING

Chief Executive Rudolf Hadorn is on the lookout for acquisitions and the group's finances would allow it to handle a larger transaction, Finanz und Wirtschaft quotes him as saying

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cassiopea Spa announced top-line results from the POC Phase II clinical trial of Breezula; preliminary analysis of the data indicates that the study met both its two pre-defined co-primary efficacy endpoints. It also reports 2015 loss

* Transocean says receives early termination notice on GSFDevelopment Driller I, rig's drilling contract is expected to end in May 2016 with the demobilisation completed in June 2016

* Kudelski said it and Verizon Communications entered into a multi-year patent cross-licensing agreement. Under the agreement, the parties will dismiss all pending patent litigation. No specific terms were released.

* Sunrise Communications said it was informed that Allianz SE had built a stake of 10.02 percent as of Feb 17.

* Bellevue Group said it would acquire German asset manager StarCapital AG with around 2.5 billion Swiss francs worth of assets under management. Bellevue plans a 30-40 million Swiss franc capital increase to help finance the deal.

* Walter Meier AG reports 2015 results and proposes 2 franc per share dividend, sees slight recovery in 2016

* Ypsomed Holding AG expands the distribution of mylife OmniPod in Europe

* Orior AG reports results

* Schmolz & Bickenbach AG said the Takeover Board had ruled that lenders were not obliged to make a takeover offer for the company bit.ly/1S0mzRi

ECONOMY

UBS consumption indicator for January rises to 1.66