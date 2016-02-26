Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 26

ZURICH Feb 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7,828 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
The bank agreed to pay $33 million to resolve a U.S.
regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities
to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers
filed on Thursday.
For more click
SYNGENTA
A US$20bn non-recourse loan that forms part of the financing
backing China National Chemical Corp's SFr43bn (US$43.45bn)
acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticides company Syngenta
launched into syndication on Thursday, banking sources said.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said 2015 sales rose by 6.2 percent in local
currencies to 5.489 billion Swiss francs ($5.56 billion) and
that it is proposing an increase in its dividend to 78 francs
per bearer share and 13 francs per registered share. Management
said it still opposed the disputed takeover by French rival
Saint Gobain. Saint Gobain said it would continue with
determination to seek a takeover of Sika.
* Geberit said its board of directors would
nominate Regi Aalstad for election to the Board of Directors at
the 2016 general meeting.
* VZ Holding said it ended 2015 with a net profit of
84.3 million Swiss francs, up 19.7 percent on the year before,
and net new money of 2.2 billion francs. It expects growth rates
in 2016 to be lower.
* Myriad Group posted 2015 consolidated group
revenue of $27.3 million, down from $40.2 million in 2014. It
expects overall revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015.
* Leonteq said Chairman Peter Forstmoser would not
stand for re-election. The board proposed the re-election of
Pierin Vincenz and his election as chairman of the board.
* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said full-year
net profit rose by 12.6 percent to 130.4 million francs. In
2016, it expects a result that is slightly below the previous
year.
* CPH Chemie und Papier Holding posted a 2015 net
result of -33.1 million Swiss francs versus 10.5 million Swiss
francs year ago. In 2016, it is aiming at an operational level
to return to the profit zone.
ECONOMY
Swiss non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT
($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)