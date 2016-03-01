Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

ZURICH, March 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.49 percent down at 7805.30 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
SWISS LIFE
The Swiss insurer reported 2015 full-year net profit of 878
million Swiss francs ($880.38 million) and proposed a dividend
of 8.50 Swiss francs per share for 2015, above analysts'
estimates for 8 francs in a Reuters poll. The average poll
estimate for net profit was for 835 million francs. The company
also reiterated its 2018 targets.
For more click
NESTLE
The food giant is pushing ahead with plans to invest 1
billion Egyptian pounds ($127.71 million) in the northern
African country in the next few years, despite a foreign
exchange shortage that has made it harder to finance imports and
repatriate profit.
For more click
OC OERLIKON
The industrial company that makes surfacing solutions,
textile equipment and drive systems reported a 418 million franc
loss for the full year 2015 as it took goodwill impairment
charges on its drives business. The company named Roland Fischer
as its new CEO, replacing Brice Koch. Oerlikon said it expects
2016 and 2017 to remain "challenging."
For more click
ASCOM
The Zug-based telecommunications company is getting a new
board member from Swiss activist investor Veraison. Valentin
Chapero Rueda, former chief executive of Swiss hearing aid maker
Sonova and a Veraison founder, was proposed as an Ascom board
member after Veraison took a stake of just over 3.3 percent.
The move comes after Veraison, increasingly active in public
Swiss companies, told Komax Holding last week it wanted
two of its loyalists on the board, a request Komax said it would
"examine."
For more click [ASCN.S>
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Jungfraubahn Holding said more than a million
people rode its transport system to Europe's highest railway
station.
* Zueblin said it reaped net proceeds from a
capital increase of 70 million francs.
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve forecast 2016
profitability would be similar to 2015, when it posted net
profit of 78 million francs.
* AFG Arbonia Forster posted a full year loss of
177.1 million francs, from a profit of 15.1 million francs in
2014.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it posted a net loss
of 22.8 million euros for the full year 2015.
* Georg Fischer said its operating margins increased
to 8.1 percent from 7.2 percent, with total net profit amounting
to 198 million francs.
* GAM Holding said underlying pre-tax profit fell 9
percent to 197.8 million.
* Geberit said it has concluded its share buyback
program, started in April 2014.
* Implenia said it has completed the "Wehrhahn
Line", Düsseldorf's new underground city rail link, and handed
it over to the German city on schedule.
* Allreal said net profit including revaluation
effect for 2015 was 121.9 million francs, 16.8 percent above the
previous year.
* Starrag Group said Eberhard Schoppe is resigning
the leader of the business unit Transportation and Industrial
Components. The company is now deciding on his replacement.
* PSP Swiss Property said it is proposing a
dividend of 3.30 francs per share.
ECONOMY
Switzerland releases retail sales at 0915 CET and the
manufacturing PMI at 0930 CET.
($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)