Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

ZURICH, March 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.63 percent at 8012.68 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SCHINDLER

The Swiss elevator maker is seeking to trim costs at its elevator components production site in Ebikon, Switzerland, and plans to cut 120 jobs by the end of 2017. Schindler cited strong market growth in Asia combined with high Swiss production costs as a reason it was filling more and more orders abroad, leaving the Ebikon plant's capacity underutilised, according to a note sent on Tuesday evening.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gottex Fund Management said it sold its multi-asset investment business, Frontier Investment Management, to its founder.

* Evolva Holding said it has achieved a 1 million franc milestone payment in its alliance with Takasago.

* Barry Callebaut said it completed its purchase of FrieslandCampina Kievit vending activities.

* Intershop Holding said net profit for the full year was 56.2 million francs and that it was proposing an unchanged dividend of 20 francs per share.

*Adval Tech said it lost 2.8 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2015 but expects to post a small profit for the full year.

* Lifewatch appointed Andrew Moore as chief financial officer.

*Kuehne & Nagel said its earnings rose 5.4 percent to 679 million Swiss francs.

* Logitech International confirmed full-year outlook for its 2016 reporting year and said it sees non-GAAP operating incoming between $185 million and $200 million for the 2017 reporting year.

* Bossard Holding posted a new peak in full-year sales for 2015. Sales were up 6.2 percent at 656.3 million francs, but the group said its strong reporting currency cut into earnings in key markets, leading to a 3.4 percent dip in operating profit.

* Comet Holding is adding a new position: the company will have a chief operating officer on the executive committee . Thomas Polzer will be joining no later than Sept. 1 to fill the role.

* Packaging and labels producer and service supplier Bobst Group upped its consolidated sales to 1.331 billion Swiss francs in 2015. Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, this amounted to a 6.8 percent rise from the previous year.

ECONOMY

* Gross domestic product for the fourth quarter and full-year 2015 due at 0645 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)