Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 31

ZURICH May 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening largely unchanged at 8,275 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
NESTLE
The world's biggest food company, is stepping up its push
into medicine with a global deal worth up to 100 million euros
($111 million) to develop and market an experimental milk
allergy test for infants.
GATEGROUP
Air France-KLM is entering exclusive negotiations
with China's HNA Group to sell a stake in its catering business
Servair, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Monday.
Aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA stepped up its global
expansion by agreeing in April an all-cash deal to buy Swiss
airline catering business Gategroup Holdings for $1.5 billion.
"Subject to HNA's acquisition of Gategroup, Air France and
HNA intend to create the leading platform in the inflight
catering business," Air France said in a statement.
ROCHE
Drugmaker Roche has received European approval for an
injectable form of antibody therapy MabThera for people with
chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, the company said on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Ascom Holding expects a group loss for the first
half of 2016 as its network testing division continues to
struggle with falling sales. New Chief Executive Holger Cordes,
who assumes the role June 1, wants to realign Ascom as a
"one-business company" focusing on telecom solutions for the
healthcare industry.
* Aryzta saw underlying revenue improve in the
third quarter, recovering 0.9 percent despite falling to 949.8
million euros after currency and divestment effects. The company
said it expect underlying fully diluted EPS in line with
consensus for the full-year and over 200 million euros in newly
generated free cash.
* Emmi : Swiss business head Robert Muri will be
entering retirement at the end of the year. European head Marc
Heim will take over Muri's duties, to be succeeded by Chief
Marketing Officer Robin Barraclough as European exexutive.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals filed an application to
market its orphan drug Raxone for the treatment of Duchenne
muscular dystrophy in the EU, a type II variation to an
authorisation granted last year.
* Investment company Altin AG said its board of
directors would request the delisting of its shares from the
London Stock Exchange at its extraordinary general meeting on
June 21. The EGM was requested by majority stakeholder Alpine
Select to propose a capital reduction and special
dividend payment.
* COMET Group's head of human resources, Christoph
Baertschi, will be leaving the company next year.
* Peach Property expects a 30 million franc
($30.24 million) cash return on its Wollerau Park building
project, under which it will build 46 apartments and 10
commercial units for an 87 million franc sales tag.
* HUBER+SUHNER has acquired optical network switch
maker Polatis, a company based in the United States and Britain
with $13 million in sales and 110 employees.
* Dottikon Es Holding upped net profit tenfold in
its 2015-16 reporting year to 14.3 million francs.
* Eastern Property's net rental income fell to
$17.43 million in the first quarter from $17.89 million a year
ago.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs)
