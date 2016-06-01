Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

ZURICH, June 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,210 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
AC IMMUNE, ROCHE
Swiss biotech firm AC Immune SA filed with U.S. regulators
to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering. It
said it plans to use the proceeds to develop products, including
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab, licensed to Roche's Genentech
division in 2006.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AC Immune, based in Lausanne, filed paperwork with the
U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to pursue an initial
public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq.
* Ascom Holding AG said that its unit Ascom Network
Testing was awarded an $4 million contract by a US-based tier
one operator.
* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG said it successfully
issued a fixed-rate bond amounting to 115 million Swiss francs
with a coupon of 1.00 percent and a maturity of 7 years.
* Leclanche said its lithium-ion battery cell
production facility - located in Willstaett, Germany - is fully
operational after a minor fire incident which occurred in early
April.
* Santhera said data from a phase III trial show
that Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients treated with Raxone
have a reduced risk of bronchopulmonary complications and a
reduced need for systemic antibiotic treatment compared to
patients receiving placebo.
ECONOMY
* Swiss GDP slowed to 0.1 percent in the first quarter
versus the previous quarter.
* Swiss PMI for May due at 0730 GMT
* Swiss retail sales for April due at 0715 GMT
