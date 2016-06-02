Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

ZURICH, June 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.17 percent at 8171.69 points on
Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The No. 2 Swiss bank said on Thursday it is issuing around
75.5 million new shares representing 3.8 percent of its
currently issued share capital for its 2015 scrip dividend.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement that the issue
price of the new shares is 12.47 Swiss francs.
For more news click
ROCHE, NOVARTIS
Worldwide spending on cancer medicines will exceed $150
billion by 2020, driven by the emergence of expensive new
therapies that help the immune system to attack tumors,
according to a global oncology report released by IMS Health
Holdings on Thursday.
Also, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday
approved Roche Holding's liquid diagnostic test to detect gene
mutation associated with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the
most common type of lung cancer.
Novartis Chief Executive Officer Joe Jimenez told the
Financial Times that China has the potential to be a major force
in global pharmaceuticals over the next 10 years, on the
sidelines of the company's opening of a $1 billion global
research and development campus in Shanghai.
UBS
Stressed-out investment bankers at the biggest Swiss bank
can now take at least two hours of "personal time" a week in the
latest attempt by a bank to retain staff with a better work-life
balance.
For more news click
KUDELSKI
Swiss digital TV security company Kudelski is opening a
second headquarters in the United States, aiming to counter the
strong Swiss franc that has dented results and to be closer to
faster-growing markets, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
For more news click
LIFEWATCH
The Swiss medtech company said on Wednesday that its
subsidiary Lifewatch Services, Inc. and Highmark Blue Cross Blue
Shield had agreed to a compromise on a previously announced
arbitration award related to Lifewatch's billing practices in
years 2009-2010. In March, Lifewatch had been forced to adjust
2015 results to reflect a full-year loss after losing an
arbitration case.
For more news click
COMPANY NEWS
* Novartis said Afinitor receives EU approval to
treat certain types of advanced gastrointestinal (gi) and lung
neuroendocrine tumors.
* Castle Alternative Invest AG announced a share
buyback programme at market prices.
* Evolva said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has issued a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) No Objection
Letter, for the next-generation sweetener, EverSweet, qualifying
it for use in food and beverages.
* Airopack said it is proposing new members to its
board as it seeks to increase its capital by 20.7 million Swiss
francs. Two board members, John McKernan and Christian Feller,
are stepping down, though Feller will remain active with the
company.
* Addex Therapeutics said results from its phase 2
clinical study of dipraglurant in levodopa-induced dyskinesia
associated with Parkinson's disease have been published in the
online issue of peer-reviewed journal Movement Disorders.
Results showed there were no major safety concerns in the trial,
the company said.
* APG SGA said it will continue to market analogue
advertising spaces in city of Biel/Bienne.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)