Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH, June 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,212 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
Eight financial services firms, including UBS and Credit Suisse, have paid the FDIC $190 million to settle claims they misled five U.S. banks into buying risky mortgage securities from the former Countrywide Financial Corp, contributing to the banks' failures.
COMPANY NEWS
* Novartis entered into a deal with Eisai to co-promote Lenvima with Everolimus in the United States. Under the terms, Novartis and Eisai sales representatives will promote availability of this combination regimen to oncologists nationwide, the companies said.
* Richemont published its 2016 annual report.
* Energiedienst Holding AG said it was increasing the compensation to former shareholders of Kraftuebertragungswerke Rheinfelden AG. This measure will burden the financial result 2016 with one-off payment of about 3.6 million euros, the company said.
* ams said its annual general meeting approved all voting items on its agenda.
ECONOMY
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: