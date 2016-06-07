Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

ZURICH, June 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.14 percent up at 8177.75 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
Standard & Poor's said it revised UBS Group AG rating to
'A-' from 'BBB+', outlook revised to 'stable' from 'positive'
ROCHE
Pharmaceutical companies Roche and OSI Pharmaceuticals LLC
will pay $67 million to resolve allegations they made misleading
statements about the effectiveness of lung cancer drug Tarceva,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
For more click
SCHINDLER HOLDING
The world's No. 3 elevator maker will initially acquire a 25
percent equity stake in Volkslift Elevator (China) Co. Ltd. with
options to purchase remaining shares. A price for the
transaction in China, the world's biggest lifts market, was not
given.
For more click
COMPANY NEWS
* Swiss Prime Site said its first quarter operating
income increased compared to the previous year by 13.8 percent
to 243.7 million Swiss francs. The company said its profit
decreased by 2.4 pct to 48.8 million francs.
* Investis Group, a residential real estate company near
Geneva, says it plans an initial public offering and listing on
Six Swiss Exchange.
* Valartis Group AG said Stephan Haeberle, who
acted as board member and the chief executive since Jan. 15, is
no longer available for re-election as a member of board of
directors. The board proposes Philipp Leibundgut as a
replacement.
* Burckhardt Compression said full-year net income
amounted to 55.5 million francs, a decline of 3.6 percent from
the 57.6 million francs of the previous year.
* Charles Voegele said it was exiting the Belgian
market, where it operates 41 stores with 210 employees.
* Meyer Burger Technology said it won a 10 million
franc contract for diamond wire saws.
* VP Bank said it would buy back a maximum of
120,000 registered A shares corresponding to 1.81 percent of the
share capital and 1.00 percent of the voting rights. The
repurchased shares shall be used for future acquisitions and
treasury management purposes.
* Sulzer raised 450 million francs in a dual-tranche
deal to refinance existing debt. The first tranche of 325
million has a term of six years and carries a coupon of 0.375
percent at a price of 100.371 percent. The second tranche of
125 million has a term of ten years and carries a coupon of
0.875 percent at a price of 100.169 percent.
* Autoneum Holding AG raised 75 million Swiss
francs via a seven-year bond with a coupon of 1.125 percent.
The bond will facilitate the partial early refinancing of a 125
million franc expiring on Dec. 14, 2017.
* Bellevue Group said it closed its acquisition of
German company StarCapital as planned on June 6.
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said its total
fee earning assets fell to $7.26 billion compared to $7.36
billion at December 31, 2015. It said there had been a reduction
in assets from its Multi-Asset business in line with the ongoing
disposal of non-core businesses.
ECONOMY
* Data on Swiss National Bank currency reserves due at 0700
GMT.
* The Swiss Treasury said it was offering a 0 percent bond,
maturing in 2029. The bond is the first 0 percent bond offered
by the country.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)