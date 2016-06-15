Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,645.60 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE BARRY CALLEBAUT LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Cocoa grinders in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two
bean producers, have slashed output or suspended operations due
to a lack of beans fit for processing, company officials said on
Tuesday, heightening to the risk of a supply deficit.
ABB
The Wall Street Journal reported that Swiss-based industry
conglomerate ABB would consider making an offer for German
robotics maker Kuka, citing industry specialists. A
banker told Reuters this month that ABB could be interested in
Kuka, in principle, but that the price is now too high as
China's Midea Group Co Ltd seeks to buy a
"meaningful stake" in Kuka.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ChemChina is seeking more time for the United States to
complete a national security review of its planned takeover of
Syngenta, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar
with the matter.
* Novartis said it has a new agreement with
Medicines for Malaria Venture to develop the investigational
drug KAF156 to treat the deadly mosquito-borne disease.
*Highlight Event and Entertainment AG said it has
acquired a stake of 3.36 percent in Constantin Medien AG
.
* Fitch upgraded UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A' while affirming
their Viability Ratings (VR) at 'a' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F1'.
The outlooks are Stable.
* Partners Group launched what it said was the
first private markets fund designed specifically for the UK
defined contribution (DC) pensions industry.
* Phoenix Mecano said it would acquire all shares in
Ismet GmbH, based in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany, as well as
its subsidiary in the Czech Republic. The parties agreed not to
disclose the purchase price.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said its Eleview has been
approved in Europe.
* Actelion said its pulmonary arterial hypertension
drug Uptravi is now available in Germany.
* Sulzer said Daniel Bischofberger will become the
president of its Rotating Equipment Services division. Peter
Alexander has decided to retire.
* Schindler said it bought the German company FB
Group, but declined to disclose details of the transaction.
* Perrot Duval said its unit Fuell Process has
purchased Tecos Bruhin AG.
* Flughafen Zuerich said it had 2.41 million
passengers in May, up 4.8 percent from the previous year.
* Accu Holding said it has received another
extension from the Swiss Exchange to publish its 2015 annual
report, this time until July 29.
ECONOMY
The Swiss franc rose to its highest level in 2016 against
the euro on Tuesday and remains a haven for investors amid
concerns over Britain's possible exit from the European Union in
a vote on June 23.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)