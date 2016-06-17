Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

ZURICH, June 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 7,688 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks today:

Credit Suisse Group AG

The bank said an internal investigation found no evidence that a former employee, Sérgio Firmeza Machado, used his position at the bank to help his father funnel illicit campaign donations to Brazilian politicians as part of a sweeping corruption scandal.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Goldbach Group AG said it agreed with RTL on the early extension of their exclusive representation contract for several years.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it had revamped its structure to create new business units for central/eastern Europe and for western Europe as of October.

* Dorma Kaba Holding said it plans to cut 440 jobs in Germany as part of its plans to improve its cost structure and streamline its organisation.

ECONOMY

* SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told cash in an interview he doesn't believe banks will pass on negative interest rates to small retail clients, but said it is up to the banks to decide.

