Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

ZURICH, June 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 7885 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam told staff in a memo that hedge funds are wrong to assume that the Swiss lender will have to raise additional capital after the shares touched a fresh all-time low last week, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Huber+Suhner AG expects H1 net profit significantly higher than in previous year's period and an EBIT margin slightly exceeding the mid-term target range of 6-9 percent bit.ly/28K7wK4

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the European Medicines Agency had validated its marketing authorisation application for Raxone for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking concomitant glucocorticoids. It expected the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use to issue an opinion in the first quarter of 2017.

* Leclanche SA said Recharge and Bruellan convert their entire loan facilities into Leclanche shares

* Basler Kantonalbank is combining its Trading and Institutionals and its Corporate Customers businesses into a new division to be headed by Luca Pertoldi. It said an unspecified number of jobs would be affected.

* Elis Services SA announced the acquisition of the Swiss startup On My Way.

ECONOMY

Trade data for May due at 0600 GMT

Swiss National Bank releases balance of payment data at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)