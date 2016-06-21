Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

ZURICH, June 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 7885 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE
Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam told staff in a memo
that hedge funds are wrong to assume that the Swiss lender will
have to raise additional capital after the shares touched a
fresh all-time low last week, Bloomberg reported, citing two
people with knowledge of the matter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Huber+Suhner AG expects H1 net profit
significantly higher than in previous year's period and an EBIT
margin slightly exceeding the mid-term target range of 6-9
percent bit.ly/28K7wK4
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the European
Medicines Agency had validated its marketing
authorisation application for Raxone for Duchenne muscular
dystrophy in patients with respiratory function decline who are
not taking concomitant glucocorticoids. It expected the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use to issue an
opinion in the first quarter of 2017.
* Leclanche SA said Recharge and Bruellan convert
their entire loan facilities into Leclanche shares
* Basler Kantonalbank is combining its Trading and
Institutionals and its Corporate Customers businesses into a new
division to be headed by Luca Pertoldi. It said an unspecified
number of jobs would be affected.
* Elis Services SA announced the acquisition of
the Swiss startup On My Way.
ECONOMY
Trade data for May due at 0600 GMT
Swiss National Bank releases balance of payment data at 0700
GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)